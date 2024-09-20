Real Madrid will play the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 as reigning Champions League champions on 18 December in Qatar, coinciding with the second anniversary of the World Cup final played in that same venue.

Since its launch in 2000, when it was called the FIFA Club World Championship, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup has evolved into the world’s top annual club competition, with the winner wearing the champion’s emblem for a year.

While Matches 1 and 2 will be played in the respective home countries of the clubs, in order to offer more than one team per edition the opportunity to play in a FIFA competition on home soil, the Bureau of the Council unanimously selected the Qatar Football Association as the host for Matches 3, 4 and 5 due to its track record, extensive experience, expertise and top-class infrastructure.

New format

real Madrid Photo:AFP Share

In fact, Qatar hosted the former Club World Cup twice (2019 and 2020), and the FIFA World Cup™ in 2022.

The annual club tournament, which begins on September 22, will consist of five matches.

The first of these will be held in the United Arab Emirates and the second in Egypt before the competition moves to Qatar, the country that will host the remaining three.

In Match 1, AFC Champions League winners Al Ain will host OFC Champions League winners Auckland City FC, while the winner will face CAF Africa Cup winners Al-Ahly in Match 2.

London (United Kingdom), 01/06/2024.- Nacho (C) of Madrid lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final match of Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid, in London, Britain, 01 June 2024. (Champions League , Russia, United Kingdom, London) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Photo:EFE Share

In the third match of the competition, the CONMEBOL champion of South America, whose final will be played on November 30, the day on which the representative will be known, will face Pachuca, ranked as the best CONCACAF club in North America.

The winners of Match 2 and Match 3 will then play each other, with the winner playing Real Madrid in the final.

EFE

