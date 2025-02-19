A day after the dazzling presentation of the F1 cars and pilots of 2025 at the O2 Arena de London, Ferrari premiered his proposal for this next World Cup in his Fioran circuit. Charles Leclerc was the first to try the car with which those of Maranello aspire to recover the two crowns.

The long setting in its test circuit was carried out taking advantage of the 200 permitted kilometers of Filming Day, the shooting day available to the equipment, which serves as Shakedown to check that the car has no damage to roll.

View changes

Aesthetically, the SF25 incorporates more white and blue surface in the red, and in design it looks like a ‘pull-road’ type suspension and new side pontoons

The most anticipated of the SF25 design, in addition to the decoration, with greater presence of the target on the motor cover and the front of the rear wing, and of the blue in the back of the rear wing, are the aerodynamic changes.





The most substantial modifications from one year to another are concentrated in the front and central part. The front suspension is now of type Pull-Rodin order to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The side pontones have been modified at the radiator entrance and at the bottom.

In the rear, the cooling outputs are novelty at the top of the motor hood and the rear wing design. According to analysts, this spoiler could be inspired by the Mercedes car of 2024, the W15.