From where everyone flees, they enter. In the place that burns the most and where fire and fear threaten to devour everything in their path, they remain cold as ice, with their courage intact when the most rational thing is to tremble or run without looking back. His job is the same as that of a superhero in fiction: saving lives. And that, to avoid any disaster or for it to become a catastrophe, is what the more than 40 firefighters of the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) aspire to, who have already been declared fit in the last opposition and are in the last step: the training academy.

It is here where those in charge of fighting the flames and rescuing people who are struggling between life and death are forged ‘by fire’ as firefighters. Three months against the clock, with hardly any rest, with theoretical classes and practical activities from sunrise to sunset at the Molina se Segura fire station. A specialization phase in which everyone risks being or not being and in which they learn everything, especially how to lose fear. «They are taught health topics that they may encounter in a traffic accident or in their civilian life, such as performing CPR, stopping bleeding or responding to choking, they become familiar with the countless tools with which we work, such as chainsaws or release teams, they learn to know what can be cut and how to do it, and, above all, to act quickly because lives are at stake,” says Ángel Olmos, head of Training and Prevention at CEIS for 13 years.

Ángel Olmos, head of Training and Prevention at CEIS for 13 years.



Vicente Vicens / AGM







But the work doesn’t end there, it’s just the beginning. Despite the heat and the sun, often scorching, that constantly shines in the Region, when entering the Molina fire station the first thing you notice are the bulky fireproof suits inside which is the illusion of power, one day , save a life. To the right of the enclosure, a group of students cuts different parts of vehicles with chainsaws to gain access to the interior where a trapped victim is found. In the background, another dozen interns climb down the wall of a building to escape the fire before it is too late. It’s all a simulation, but only for now. «They practice rescues in accidents, water, at height and are prepared for any type of situation they may encounter. They are also taught to act in forest fires, to manage dangerous goods, they are introduced into a type of burning house to extinguish it and they learn to open all types of doors no matter how complicated the lock is. They have to internalize maneuvers to be able to do them with their eyes closed and in a matter of seconds,” says Olmos.

Laura Ibáñez, the first firefighter in the history of the CEIS.



Vicente Vicens / AGM







The first firefighter



The decision that Laura Ibáñez made to break with what was established in the Region’s fire station was not precisely a matter of seconds. This 31-year-old young woman from Murcia left Barcelona, ​​where she worked as a graphic designer, to return to her hometown after the idea of ​​being a firefighter lit the flame inside her. And not only did she set it on fire, but she caused a ‘fire’ of such magnitude that today she is about to be the first CEIS firefighter. «I left my life as I knew it from one day to the next and I started fighting for this. I have spent almost five years taking the exam and now I can say that I am fulfilling a dream,” reveals Laura, who today is just another student at the training academy, although in reality she is someone special.

Unlike many of her peers, the idea of ​​diving into the fire to put an end to it was not born in her from a young age. «It arose from the frustrations I had in my previous job and the blow that the job market gives you when you go out into it. My climbing companions piqued my curiosity and I found out about it. Sometimes you want to go down a path and life moves you around and redirects you. “When I got fully involved in the opposition, I knew I wouldn’t stop until I got in,” she says proudly and inside the firefighter’s suit that he never wants to take off.

Laura’s face under the helmet shows the satisfaction of a job well done. Not that of finishing cutting a car door to rescue a wounded man, a simulated exercise that raises his heart rate and tests his energy and his worth, but that of approving an opposition that put his patience to the limit but that he defeated with effort and tenacity. «The day I saw the note I didn’t stop crying. It was a rollercoaster of emotions, between tears and laughter. What I remember most is the feeling of tranquility that remained in my body. It was the best day I have slept in my life. Now, working my way through academia, I feel like I am in the best job in the world,” she says.

He feels that he may have broken that small barrier until now established in a team of firefighters that has always spoken in masculine. But what he has truly internalized is that there are no bigger obstacles than the ones one puts on oneself to achieve something. «There are many people who would like to be a firefighter or police officer and don’t see themselves doing something like that. I encourage you to motivate yourself and think that of course you are capable. “I want to give the push that many other girls need to get here,” Laura acknowledges.