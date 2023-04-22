Athletes no longer have to think about whether they have soiled their pants from their period. The company Nike has made tights with a two-layer interior reinforcement that absorbs any leakage, also including an outer membrane that works as a barrier.

In this way, athletes will no longer suffer or have to worry, according to Tatyana McFadden, Paralympic medalist, in an interview for Glamor magazine at the LeBron James Innovation Center, Nike headquarters. “I love them,” she declared after being one of the first people to claim that this type of ‘shorts’ are very necessary and that “it is something that I cannot be thinking about while I am focused,” she confessed.

The company, which has been trying to hit the key since 2019, has finally achieved what they wanted. Its Senior Apparel Innovation Project Manager of the Nike Advanced Innovation Collective, Lisa Gibson, comments that they are not just pants for athletes, but that any woman can use them. In addition, they looked at all the existing data within the entire women’s sport and came to the conclusion that they had to create One Leak Protection. In fact, one of the main reasons why they decided to design them was because “from the moment adolescents begin to have their periods, twice as many girls as boys stop practicing sports”, as explained by the manager to the cited magazine. See also A coffee, travel, two athletes The tights can be found on the official Nike website in three colors: grey, black and blue. Some pants that are specialized for cycling, although they can be used for any sport or even for a walk. Its price is €59.99 and it offers sizes from XXS to XXL. Step forward in women’s football

On the other hand, the West Brom Albion women’s team, a historical team in English football, decided to offer its players the option of changing their white game pants for navy blue, so that they can hide if they have any period spot. The response was unanimous and it was decided that the color of the pants would be changed. For this reason this season 2022/2023 the West Brom Albion players wear their navy blue home kit pants. WBA captain Hannah George told club media that the change will be “decisive”. She also commented on behalf of the entire squad that they feel supported and that they consider it important: “This will help us focus more on our performance on the pitch, without having worries or anxieties,” the player commented.

#antileak #shorts #athletes #suffer #menstruation