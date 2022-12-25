The player Miguel Layun will remain an element of America. When there was talk of his possible departure from the cream-blue team, the high command reached a common agreement to renew the contract and continue defending the American cause.
Although there were divided opinions on social networks. On the one hand, there were those who disapproved of the renewal, although others supported the decision of the directors so that the ‘Guilty’ stays another year in the Nest.
It was through a video where the America made the permanence of the 34-year-old side official, sharing the visual that lasts just over a minute with the best moments of Layún with the Coapa club.
The comments were, for the most part, disapproving of Layún’s renewal. Here some of the most striking.
