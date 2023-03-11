The provincial and water board elections are just around the corner. The Hague Affairs previously paid attention to the Water Boards – now it is time for the Provincial Council.
Titia Ketelaar, Pim van den Dool and Anne-Martijn van der Kaaden offer you a perspective on the upcoming elections through three floors. You will hear about the results of the NRC neighborhood survey, what the mood is like in the Netherlands and what you see in the Provincial Council. And we look back on the campaign: how has it gone so far and what is at stake for the national parties and their leaders?
File: Provincial Council Elections 2032
Why Rutte and the ‘left cloud’ strategically fight each other out
Parties that exclude each other, hold on or use breakpoints: that makes the formations in the provinces difficult
Will the elections disrupt Rutte-IV’s nitrogen plans?
SCP: ‘Trust in politics has become politicized’
- Presentation:
- Gus Valk
- Guests:
- Titia Ketelaar, Anne-Martijn van der Kaaden & Pim van den Dool
- Editorial & Production:
- Vita van Lennep & Iris Verhulsdonk
- Edit:
- Peter Baker
- Photo:
- ANP / Hollandse Hoogte / Huisman Media
