According to the most recent updates about the possible signing of Cristián Pavón of Boca Juniors with Cruz Azul, several sources in Mexico have detailed that the Argentine team does not want to give up its economic claims to let the attacker out.
According to the report of Fox Sports, David espinosa, the xeneize team wants $ 20 million for the footballer’s letter, the price of his termination clause and that no club is going to pay for a player whose contract expires in six months.
In such a way, that the Argentine directive has until February 1 to reconsider its position, because in six months they will not have the opportunity to obtain any economic benefit for their file, because, in addition, the player would have already accepted the proposal of machine.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Similarly, the journalist David medrano assured that it is very difficult for the negotiation to be consumed this winter so that Pavón He has been playing since Clausura 2022 as a cement producer.
“Very difficult. Pavón’s clause is 20 million dollars and the Argentines to negotiate are very brave. That is why Cruz Azul is targeting Arab soccer with Luciano Vietto”
– David Medrano.
This being the case, the player could arrive in the capital as a free agent and the team would save the money from its sale, but they would have to wait until this next summer.
For that same reason, the Machine has begun to see other options such as Luciano Vietto. The current forward of the Al-Hilal he intends to play in Mexican soccer, but negotiations would be even easier between the two clubs.
At the moment, the celestial team has five reinforcements for this contest: Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez Y Christian Tabó. So we will have to wait until February 1 to see if there will be more reinforcements.
#negotiation #Cristian #Pavón #Cruz #Azul #Boca #Juniors #Machine #win
Leave a Reply