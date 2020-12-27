Almost a year after the outbreak of the corona pandemic in Germany, vaccinations against the dangerous virus have started nationwide. On Sunday, mobile teams first vaccinated people over 80 in nursing and retirement homes, as well as nursing staff and hospital staff at particular risk.

Tens of thousands of doses should be administered on the first day, and by the turn of the year it could be more than a million. It is the largest vaccination campaign that has ever taken place in Germany. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to make an offer to all people who want to be vaccinated by the middle of next year.

After the vaccine from Mainz-based company Biontech and the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had been approved, the 27 member states of the European Union agreed that the vaccination campaign should start simultaneously everywhere on the Sunday after Christmas. Hungary and Slovakia did not stick to the agreement and vaccinated on Saturday.

There was also an early start in Germany. In a senior citizen center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and employees were immunized on Saturday, above all 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla.

Those responsible in the Harz district and the home manager did not want to lose any time in view of the dramatic situation. 40 of the 59 residents and 10 of around 40 employees had themselves vaccinated. “Everyone is fine,” said the facility’s operator, Tobias Krüger, on Sunday morning.

A 101-year-old resident in Halberstadt received the first corona vaccine in Germany. Photo: Matthias Bein / dpa

“Every day counts for us,” said the technical director of the vaccination center in the district, Immo Kramer, of the MDR. Karsten Fischer from the district’s pandemic staff told the broadcaster: “We don’t want to waste this one day when the vaccine then loses its shelf life. We want to apply it right away. ”The vaccine had already been delivered nationwide on Saturday.

The vaccination campaign started on Sunday in all 16 federal states. In Hamburg, an 84-year-old resident of the Hospital of the Holy Spirit received the first dose. Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher called for “to face the pandemic”. In Berlin, three over 100 year olds were among the first to be vaccinated. No complications were initially known.

“That’s a spin and it’s done,” said 83-year-old Helga Klingseisen, who was one of the first in Bavaria to be vaccinated against the corona virus in Germering.

The federal government advocates that as many people as possible get vaccinated – also to protect others. According to experts, a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent is necessary to get the pandemic under control. According to a YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency, 65 percent of Germans intend to get vaccinated.

Health Minister Spahn has called for a “national show of strength”. Every vaccination more means fewer infections and fewer deaths, he said on Saturday at the start of the campaign. “If you take part, you save lives.”

The first corona infection in Germany became known on January 27, 2020. Since then, more than 1.6 million infections have been registered. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 29,778 infected people in Germany had died by Sunday.

Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek sees the beginning of the nationwide corona vaccinations in Germany as an opportunity for a gradual return to normality. “Normal life will come back step by step. Perseverance is still necessary, ”said the CDU politician of the dpa. The mass production of vaccines must succeed and the vaccination infrastructure must function as planned.

Initially, only a very limited number of vaccine doses are available nationwide. In each federal state, there were almost 10,000 cans distributed on Saturday, in Bremen just under 5000 – a total of 150,000 cans. By the end of the year, however, 1.3 million vaccine doses are to be delivered. By the end of March it should be over ten million. In order for the vaccination to take full effect, it must be given a second time after three weeks.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder warned of the negative consequences of delivery bottlenecks. “Endless waiting also reduces the willingness of the population to be vaccinated,” said the CSU boss of the dpa in Munich. Unfortunately, not enough vaccine is available yet.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on people to think outside the box when it comes to corona vaccinations. The SPD politician told the dpa that it is now a question of fair distribution in one’s own country.

But at the same time one must ensure that whole regions of the world are not cut off from the vaccine supply. “Each and every one of us will only be safe when we are all safe in the world from this virus,” emphasized the Minister. He warned that if the vaccines were not widely distributed around the world, the virus could come back. (dpa)