The Spanish national football team has managed to return to the top 3 of the FIFA rankings, thanks to its spectacular victory at Euro 2024. This feat, reported by Cadena SER, marks a significant moment for the team led by Luis de la Fuente, who have climbed five positions to sit behind Argentina and France in third place. This achievement underlines Spain’s resurgence on the international football scene.
Below we leave you with the ranking of the 10 best selections according to FIFA.
The Italians, known for their tough defence and clever tactics, round out the top 10.
The Colombian national team has improved its position thanks to its recent good performances in international competitions.
With Cristiano Ronaldo still a key figure, Portugal remains a competitive and dangerous team.
The Dutch national team has shown a solid performance, maintaining its place among the elite of world football.
With a golden generation led by players like Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium have dropped three places but remain in the top ten.
Despite dropping one place, Brazil remains a world football powerhouse, known for its attractive game and talent pool.
The English, despite not winning recent titles, have maintained a strong position thanks to their consistency in important tournaments.
Spain’s rise to third place is a testament to the team’s talent and cohesion. Victory at the Euros has revitalised their status and earned them an additional 105.75 ranking points.
The runners-up of the World Cup, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, have secured second place. France have proven to be a formidable force in international football.
The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Messi and winner of the last World Cup, continues to dominate the rankings. Its consistency and quality on the field have kept the Albiceleste at the top.
#national #team #rankings #Euro #Cup #Copa #America
Leave a Reply