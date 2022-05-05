Luis Enrique Ramírez, journalist and columnist for El Debate in SinaloaIt was found dead on a dirt road next to the Culiacán-Mazatlán international highway at kilometer 15.
Luis Enrique Ramirez is the ninth journalist murdered in Mexico so far in 2022. The news of Ramírez’s death was released by national media.
Ramírez was a journalist, political analysis columnist, and writer who collaborated with Carlos Monsivais and Elena Poniatowska.
This is how the national media reported the news.
The financial:
On the website of El Financiero it is reported that the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez was recognized by his relatives, in addition to a review of the work of the Sinaloan journalist.
Television newscasts.
Noticieros Televisa announced the death of the journalist in Sinaloa. Among the information it is emphasized that he is the ninth journalist murdered so far in 2022.
Excelsior
The Excelsior portal emphasizes that Luis Enrique Ramírez was in the journalist protection program.
Political expansion.
On the Political Expansión portal it is reported that it was the brother of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez who identified the body.
RadioFormula.
The radio portal indicates that Luis Enrique Ramírez founded the Fuentes Fidedignas portal, was the author of a couple of books and won at least 14 awards for his work as a journalist.
They find the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez
The body of Luis Enrique Ramírez was found alive in a gap that goes from the International Highway Mexico 15 to the El Ranchito neighborhood, south of the city of Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa.
Ramírez had more than 40 years of experience in journalism and worked for El Debate and other nationally renowned media outlets.
His body was found wrapped in clear plastic and in a black bag that covered his body from head to foot.
Journalists nationwide lamented the death of the journalist.
