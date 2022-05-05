Luis Enrique Ramírez, journalist and columnist for El Debate in SinaloaIt was found dead on a dirt road next to the Culiacán-Mazatlán international highway at kilometer 15.

Luis Enrique Ramirez is the ninth journalist murdered in Mexico so far in 2022. The news of Ramírez’s death was released by national media.

Ramírez was a journalist, political analysis columnist, and writer who collaborated with Carlos Monsivais and Elena Poniatowska.

Read more: Luis Enrique Ramírez, columnist for EL DEBATE, is assassinated

This is how the national media reported the news.

The financial:

The financier reports on the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez/Screenshot

On the website of El Financiero it is reported that the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez was recognized by his relatives, in addition to a review of the work of the Sinaloan journalist.

Television newscasts.

Noticieros Televisa reports on the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez in Sinaloa.

Noticieros Televisa announced the death of the journalist in Sinaloa. Among the information it is emphasized that he is the ninth journalist murdered so far in 2022.

Excelsior

Excelsior reports on the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez.

The Excelsior portal emphasizes that Luis Enrique Ramírez was in the journalist protection program.

Political expansion.

Political expansion reports the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez

On the Political Expansión portal it is reported that it was the brother of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez who identified the body.

RadioFormula.

Radiofórmula reports the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez

The radio portal indicates that Luis Enrique Ramírez founded the Fuentes Fidedignas portal, was the author of a couple of books and won at least 14 awards for his work as a journalist.

They find the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez

The body of Luis Enrique Ramírez was found alive in a gap that goes from the International Highway Mexico 15 to the El Ranchito neighborhood, south of the city of Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa.

Ramírez had more than 40 years of experience in journalism and worked for El Debate and other nationally renowned media outlets.

Read more: Attorney General of Sinaloa regrets the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez, columnist for El Debate

His body was found wrapped in clear plastic and in a black bag that covered his body from head to foot.

Journalists nationwide lamented the death of the journalist.