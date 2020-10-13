Many parents start thinking of names for their baby as soon as they know the sex. Who would imagine that the decision of your name, beyond being a matter of tastes and preferences, can influence your well-being?

Let’s remember the obvious: babies grow up and become students who interact with their peers and teachers at school; later, in professional men and women who bear that name received throughout their lives. Names that could ridicule the person, for example, for being too childish (like Mickey, Mafalda or Superman) or for remembering ambiguous characters from the present or the past (like Osama, Adolf, Erdogan or Lenin) might not be a good idea.

Several investigations show that victimization by bullying school reduces self-esteem Y favors psychosocial adaptations such as depression and loneliness of those affected. Likewise, there are studies that show that verbal (and physical) violence experienced in school is correlated with school performance. Not to mention the consequences of rejection and violence in early childhood related to such important components of personal development as self esteem wave self-regulation.

That said, it occurs to me that it is preferable to choose a name that is not the cause of negative reactions or psychological or physical aggression on the part of others. This simple measure can contribute from a very early age to the health, emotional well-being and future academic achievement of our sons and daughters.

There are many creative alternatives for choosing a cute baby name. Here I present five proposals on how to proceed in the search and possible risks of some of the names that may result from it:

1. Consult lists and statistics. The easiest option is a simple search on the web or a book, since it offers us countless lists of the most common names, separated by sex and often ordered by popularity, specified by country and year. Here an example of popular names in Spain in 2014 and another of USA, systematized by year and state. The advantage of using a popular name is obvious: we will never have to spell or explain the baby’s name, everyone has heard it before and understands it, although it is at the cost of individuality.

2. Honor a family member by using their name. A common practice in the past was the choice of the father’s name for the first-born son. We can also choose the name of a godfather, godmother or other dear person to remember. However, it could be a name considered “from the times of grandparents”, so some parents decide to place it only as a middle name.

3. Choose a meaning or attribute for the baby by name. A friend of mine worked in the Philippines where she had her first daughter and named her Tala, which means “star” in Filipino. There are many other examples of names with meanings: Milagros, Esperanza, Nieves, Victorio, Ángel or Félix. A version that should draw our attention due to the aforementioned danger of bullying They are names like Bus or Madeinusa (“Made in USA”), which I heard in Andean indigenous communities. I wonder if the families were really aware of the meaning or were just drawn in by the exotic or quirky of the word.

4. Remember forever a favorite idol, hero or saint. A friend of mine is a Bolivian with German roots and a fan of Formula 1 racing. He named his son Michael, after his idol Michael Schumacher. An Ecuadorian couple named López introduced me to their daughter Jennifer López, and surely there are many Michael Jacksons in the Anglo-Saxon world. The danger with the stars is that a baby with that name can turn into someone very different from the idol, which could cause avoidable teasing at school. Another name that was very popular in Latin America for political reasons, after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, was Osama. The danger of rejection of a child with this name is obvious. Finally, there are many boys and girls with religious names like Mary, Jesus and Joseph and Christian saints like Santiago.

5. Honor tradition, culture or family origin. If the family comes from a region with special geographic or cultural characteristics of the country (such as the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador) or if one or both parents belong to a particular ethnic group, this identity can be reflected in a characteristic indigenous or regional name. Or it seeks to honor a particular family tradition. Our family, for example, has the custom that most of the names of its members begin with the letter J, including the paternal surname. In this way, our son received the name Jannik to continue this tradition, in addition to representing his mother’s region and culture in northern Germany.

Julia Johannsen is a senior specialist in the health and social protection division of the Inter-American Development Bank

