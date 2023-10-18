Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 8:41 p.m.



The Murcian artist Alicia Catalán, better known on social networks as Kalon Bay, became one of the protagonists of last October 12, the day on which the National Holiday of Spain is celebrated. After sharing a video through TikTok, which currently has almost 3 million views, in which she represented the most characteristic elements of each of the 17 autonomous communities that make up Spain with her own body as a canvas.

An occurrence that was well received by the users of this social network, who applauded and showed their affection to the woman from Murcia for the good work she had done. Furthermore, this type of content is not new on his account; on June 9, Murcia Region Day, he illustrated 11 typical scenes of the Community to celebrate said holiday.

Once the commotion caused by the video had passed, the artist uploaded another ‘clip’ in which she shows what the making process was like. She is impressed to see, almost as much as her creations, that a ‘post’ that only lasts 1 minute and 41 seconds, entails “270 hours of work” and was in preparation for “three months.” In it she points out that the idea was to “make known the culture and tradition of the communities of our country through makeup.” A project that she developed with the help of her friends and ‘Querido Diablo’. On the other hand, the sketches of the elements “were chosen by people from these autonomies so that they were as representative as possible.”

In the video she also shows the calendar in which she had written down each of the steps she had to follow and, as she herself says, “it was scary.” Once the creative process was finished, she gave way to the “base” of the content: makeup. “You have no idea how complicated it has been to stay up to date, to go with a lot of discipline and not fail because I was already running out of time,” she admits. All this in silence because the content was secret.

Beyond all the work that an idea like this entails, another headache for her was the eye makeup, since she wanted them “to be creatively inspired by the colors of the flags,” taking into account that many of them share tonalities and “I didn’t know where to get it.” Something similar to what happened to her with her hairstyles although she believes that she “performed well.”

“After a lot of erasing, redoing, many cups of coffee and despair because I was sick while doing it, we were able to get it out,” she says. “Each community is different and has nothing to do with the others and that makes them even more special and although many think otherwise, therein lies the true wealth of our country,” he concludes.

In this video, like the previous one, the comments have been filled with congratulations for the work. «The video is brutal!!! What an artist you are!!», wrote one of the users. «An impressive job. Congratulations!” or “This is quality content”, are other messages that can be read recognizing the titanic effort that the Murcian artist has made to pay tribute to Spain.