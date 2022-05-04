TopGear just got out of the new Mazda CX-60. You can read the full test report in our upcoming issue (in stores at the end of this month); now the highlights.

Test object: Mazda CX-60

Performance: e-skyactiv PHEV 327

Location: Estoril, Portugal

Weather conditions: Quite pleasant, actually

Hey, is that the CX-5’s 1000th facelift?

New! Not this time. Mazda does indeed make a habit of giving every model a little refresher almost every year, but the Mazda CX-60 is completely new. And we really mean: new-new.

What makes the Mazda CX-60 so new?

The Mazda CX-60 is (at least for Europe) the new flagship of the brand. The engine is not transversely under the hood as with most models, but longitudinally. There will even be a rear-wheel drive version with a six-in-line. Basically it’s just a very large MX-5, but twice as heavy and with more doors.

A large SUV with a six-cylinder, sounds expensive

The prices of the six-in-line are not yet known, but it is probably better to keep it as a Dutchman with this PHEV. It is the first plug-in hybrid and is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor between the transmission and the fuel engine.

First make good with a six-cylinder and then arrive with a hybrid…

This Mazda CX-60 PHEV is the most powerful production car of the brand ever. The electric motor and the petrol engine together produce 327 hp and 500 Nm. The 0-100 time is 5.7 seconds, thanks in part to four-wheel drive. So very serious.

And does the Mazda CX-60 still drive a bit sporty?

The focus is clearly on the driver. Especially in sport mode, if all the power is available with enough urgency, it drives amusingly for a 2,000-pound SUV. We even catch the steering wheel for some feeling. The big SUV won’t replace your MX-5, but it just goes to show that it’s impossible for Mazda to build cars that aren’t at least a little fun to drive.

In normal driving mode and with a controlled foot, you hardly notice that you are on the road with more than 300 hp. Then it is a fairly smooth powertrain, although you notice very clearly when the petrol engine kicks in.

Purely positive about the Mazda CX-60, so?

The downside is that the sporty suspension is on the firm side. Certainly as a passenger, it is sometimes a bit too much of a good thing if the road surface is not optimal. For example, there are no adaptive dampers to take the edge off when you need it.

And further?

We drove pre-production models, which will receive minor updates. For example, the electric motor makes quite a bit of noise, even when stationary. It seems as if the electric motor is idling. Mazda is going to look into this. The powertrain is certainly not lacking in power, but here and there he still sometimes hesitates and noticeably switch from pure EV to the hybrid mode.

The interior is neatly put together and looks very good in our opinion. There are enough physical buttons to make the main functions easy to operate. Interesting is the facial recognition that adjusts the seat and steering wheel for you based on the length and position of your eyes. The Mazda CX-60 will recognize you next time and return it to this saved position.

Conclusion?

It’s an interesting thing, that Mazda CX-60. The longitudinally placed engine makes it unique and we are very curious about the six-in-line. With the PHEV you do not notice much of the placement of the engine, partly because it is a four-wheel drive.

It is one of the sportier SUVs if you compare it to its competitors, but you do sacrifice some comfort for your passengers. We must also say that the roads in Portugal are a bit less tight than here in the Netherlands. Plus: they can refine the pre-production model a bit.