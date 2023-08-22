Colombian soccer does not come out of the dismay over the entry of a coffin to El Campín. The event, which occurred on August 7, became known in the last hours due to the dissemination of videos on social networks, after there was a sanction for the match against Once Caldas, which was played yesterday.

Since then, the criticism of Comandos Azules, a brave group of Millionaires that would be behind what happened, has not stopped.

For the game against Once Caldas, which Millonarios won 2-1, the Blue Commandos bar could not enter. Likewise, for another four more dates they will not be able to enter allusive shirts to the club. The bar will have to comply with a “symbolic reparation action, to the city, to the club, to those attending the show that generates confidence”, according to the District Commission for Security, Comfort and Coexistence.

But the punishment would go further, because the details of what happened are serious. Above all because there was an attack on a public servant.

Shocking details of the coffin entering El Campín

On Monday, August 7, about 2 p.m.., as confirmed by the district authorities to EL TIEMPO, the entourage of the barra brava in question arrived to enter El Campín by force.

Although the game was at 7:30 pm, the baristas violated the entrance to the stadium with the aim of bringing in the corpse of ‘El monito’, a leader of the group. And, in his wake, despite the insistence of the authorities to avoid him, attacked a police officer.

José David Riveros, Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, confirmed to this newspaper that the subjects did not go beyond 10 meters and did not manage to enter the stands or the grass.

Furthermore, he revealed that “there are three identified by what happened”: Guillermo Quiroga, Stiven Malagón and Jordi Oscar Castillo.

“Those identified already have a judicial note for the complaint filed after the attack against a public servant. In addition to the sanctions imposed by the Commission, they could receive a restriction of 3 to 5 years to enter the stadium and a fine that ranges between 20 and 100 minimum wages”Riveros said.

The sanctions, the official indicated, will be determined after a hearing with a police inspector.

