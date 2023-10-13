Home page politics

War against Hamas: The tunnels under Gaza pose a challenge to the ground offensive. But Israel has massive bunker busters.

Tel Aviv – There is an extensive network under Gaza: the Hamas tunnel system. Deep beneath the Palestinian territory, there are numerous pipes running for hundreds of kilometers through which weapons are smuggled and fighters are smuggled into Israel. During their surprise attack, the tunnels probably served as a starting point for the terrorist organization – or as an ambush in a counteroffensive.

But the Israeli military is not completely powerless. Because with the GBU-28, the strongest army in the world has bunker busters. However, the question arises: are the bombs actually used? Or is Hamas using the 150 kidnapped hostages as a human shield?

War in Israel: Ground offensive is getting closer – tunnels under Gaza pose a problem

A week after the start of the war in Israel, there is a threat of further escalation. After days of air strikes against Hamas in Gaza A long-awaited ground offensive is also getting closer and closer. On Friday (October 13), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government called on people in the north of the Palestinian enclave to leave the area. The call for evacuation was seen as a sign that ground troops would soon be deployed. In the past few days, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had announced his intention to invade.

The Ground offensive is associated with many dangers. Hamas has an estimated 30,000 fighters who know their way around the narrow streets of the Gaza Strip. In addition, the numerous tunnels under Gaza offer good hiding places. The fighters can suddenly appear on the ground – and then disappear again.

Tunnel under Gaza: Bunker buster GBU-28 is intended to help the ground offensive in the Israeli war be a success

In previous years, Israel used GBU-28 bunker-busting bombs in the war against Hamas. “These are quite powerful, but also frightening weapons,” Israeli military expert Yossi Mekelberg told the Al-Jazeera TV channel. According to the report, the bunker buster can be fired from a distance of nine kilometers. What’s special: The GBU-28 first hits the earth up to 30 meters deep – and only then detonates with full force. The 2.3-ton projectiles can be loaded with up to 550 kilograms of explosives.

Israel had already used the GBU-28 bunker-busting bomb several times in past conflicts with Hamas. It was developed in the USA, which once used it to hunt Saddam Hussein in the Gulf War. Israel is now said to have a large arsenal and is currently negotiating the procurement of the latest type.

In principle, the bunker-busting bomb can protect the lives of Israeli soldiers in the fight against Hamas. In an earlier Gaza war, the army sent ground troops into the underground facilities. But they were trapped and shot. Since then, Israel has tended to rely on the use of GBU-28s in war.

Ground offensive in the 2023 Israel War: Is Hamas currently using the hostages as protective shields?

But will it currently be able to do that in the Israel war in 2023? Because with the 150 kidnapped hostages, Hamas has a large bargaining chip up its sleeve. Military experts believe it is not unlikely that most of those abducted are being held captive in the secret tunnels under Gaza. Should the Israeli government accept their deaths from the bombing? Especially since the bomb is said to have devastating effects.

Like the news portal t-online.de reported, the operation is bound to strict limits under international law anyway. The Geneva Convention only allows airdrops for self-defense “under extreme conditions.” Its use is therefore prohibited in densely populated areas. With its two million people, the Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Israel war: UN denounces war crimes

In view of the threat of escalation of violence in the Israel war, the United Nations urgently called on the two parties to the conflict to respect international law. There are clear signs of war crimes, emphasized a commission of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. “Taking civilians hostage and using them as human shields are war crimes,” it said in a statement. And the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, told the government in Jerusalem that the ordered closure of the Gaza Strip was also incompatible with international law. (jkf)