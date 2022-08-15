With this annotation, the attacker reached 8 goals and already has 7 assists so far this season.

The ‘HH’ had a good performance on the field of play by cooperating with the assist on Ferreira’s goal, however, they could not prevent the fall on the pitch at PNC Stadium.

He came on as a substitute at 69′ for Serbian Joveljic.

In the club’s most recent game, the score was a 2-2 draw against Cincinnati. The striker and defender played the full 90 minutes, while the goalkeeper remained on the substitutes’ bench.

Juan Purata played the entire match, while Cisneros left the field at minute 59′ to give entry to the Venezuelan Josef Martínez. Discreet and inconspicuous match for the nationals.

(USA, MLS) Jonathan González is a new Minnesota United player, arriving on loan for 6 months with a purchase option from Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/2t5lF8iCgN — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) August 8, 2022

In the away game against Nashville, he came on as a substitute at minute 84′, replacing Emanuel Reynoso. It was a few minutes and therefore, he could not shine on the field. He will now have to work hard to earn a place and fill the eye of trainer Adrian Heath.