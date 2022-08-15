Last weekend ended another day for Mexican players in Major League Soccer. Some elements had an outstanding performance, while others had a chiaroscuro performance.
This time in 90min we present you how the national soccer players did in the American competition.
Carlos Vela (LAFC)
the mexican striker Carlos candle He continues to show that he is going through a good time. In the game where LAFC beat Charlotte 5-0, the ‘Hyena’ scored the third goal of the game with assistance from Cifuentes.
With this annotation, the attacker reached 8 goals and already has 7 assists so far this season.
Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)
For his part, the midfielder Hector Herrera he played all 90 minutes in the Houston Dynamo’s 3-2 loss to the Montreal Impact.
The ‘HH’ had a good performance on the field of play by cooperating with the assist on Ferreira’s goal, however, they could not prevent the fall on the pitch at PNC Stadium.
Josecarlos Van Rankin (Portland Timbers)
On the other hand, the lateral defender Josecarlos Van Rankin he played the entire game in his team’s 3–1 loss to Toronto. Although it is true that they fell on the scoreboard, what can be salvaged is that the Aztec winger scored the stoppage goal in the 73rd minute, taking advantage of a good pass from his teammate Sebastián Blanco.
Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)
The national attacker Javier Hernández returned to the scoring path with the LA Galaxy team. In the game where the Angelenos beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-1, “Chicharito” scored from eleven paces with a Panenka goal, scoring the second goal of the night and beating goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Likewise, he put the goal of assistance in the target achieved by Víctor Vázquez.
He came on as a substitute at 69′ for Serbian Joveljic.
Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy)
In that same match, Efrain Alvarez also gave what to talk about for good. He entered the field of play at minute 69 ‘to rest Víctor Vázquez. Only twenty minutes on the field were enough for him to score the fifth goal of the game, with a pass from his teammate and Joveljic, who had just joined.
Ronaldo Cisneros, Purata and Fudino (Atlanta United)
In the Atlanta United team is the Mexican trident made up of Ronaldo Cisneros, Juan Purata Y Raul Gudino.
In the club’s most recent game, the score was a 2-2 draw against Cincinnati. The striker and defender played the full 90 minutes, while the goalkeeper remained on the substitutes’ bench.
Juan Purata played the entire match, while Cisneros left the field at minute 59′ to give entry to the Venezuelan Josef Martínez. Discreet and inconspicuous match for the nationals.
Jonathan Gonzalez (Minnesota United)
One of the most recent incorporations of a Mexican in Major League Soccer is Jonathan Gonzalez. After slowing down his pace of play, his destiny was in the American competition with Minnesota United.
In the away game against Nashville, he came on as a substitute at minute 84′, replacing Emanuel Reynoso. It was a few minutes and therefore, he could not shine on the field. He will now have to work hard to earn a place and fill the eye of trainer Adrian Heath.
