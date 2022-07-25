Last weekend another date was played at the Major League Soccerand on this day, some of the Mexican players had outstanding performances, although others did not do as well as we can say.
For now, here’s how Mexican soccer players fared this weekend in MLS.
The Mexican winger did not play a good game in the game where his team, the Portland Timbers, beat the San José Earthquakes 2-1 at home. Josecarlos Van Rankin he came out of change at minute 76 ‘for Bill Tuiloma. It is noteworthy that at 39 ‘he was reprimanded for a reckless action.
Another of those who did not have a good time was the national team Hector Herrera. He played the entire game in the 2-1 loss against Minnesota United, although he also received a heavy blow to the head, when he tried to shoot from the head, but he did not see his teammate Fafa Picaul, so he was hit hard and suffered a spectacular cut.
The front Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He came on as a substitute at minute 75′ for Joveljic, who was in charge of scoring the second goal of the game against Atlanta United. The Aztec striker could not make a difference and there were few clear scoring opportunities that were presented to him.
Secondly, Carlos candle he played 78 minutes in Los Angeles FC’s 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The ‘Hiena’ was uncomfortable on the field of play, and at minute 71 ‘he was booked for a late action against the rival player. He traded for Blessing.
In the match between the LA Galaxy and Atlanta United, the footballer Efrain Alvarez from the beginning he went to the bench, to enter the 64th minute to rest the Brazilian Douglas Costa. The performance of the Mexican was discreet and did not look like in other games.
