After the first activities of the Central American and Caribbean Games El Salvador 2023 This Friday the opening ceremony was held where the countries that will compete to be the best paraded in a crowded Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium. Among the delegations that participated was Mexico, which attended with a large group.

In total there were 37 delegations that paraded through the field of the recent Salvadoran venue. The Mexican team came out to receive an ovation from the audience after several minutes of starting. Those in charge of commanding the Mexican delegation being flag-bearers were

the gymnast Alexa Moreno and the weightlifter Jorge Cardenas.

Alexa Moreno and Jorge Cárdenas were the flag bearers for Mexico | Photo: Conade

The Mexicans for this occasion jumped with a very casual outfit that consisted of the competition uniform of a white sweatshirt and black pants, the great designs for this opportunity were left aside. Mexico will have a total of 646 athletes registered in search of a medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games El Salvador.

Artificial intelligence and the great Central American culture made the night even more spectacular. Nayib BukelePresident of El Salvador thanked all the attendees for their presence and in addition to congratulating the president after agreeing to host these games after the cancellation of Panama.

This is how the Mexican delegation entered the Central American and Caribbean Games | Photo: Conade

This competition will take place from June 23 to July 8 where the flame of the cauldron will remain lit to then give way to the next process.