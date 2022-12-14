It seems that at the moment, the world can only think of two things: football and the movie Super Mario Bros. In this way, a famous television channel has decided to unite these issues to create a small announcement that will warm the hearts of fans of sports and Nintendo.

Recently, Telemundo, a famous television network in the United States, shared a small sketch where we can see Luigi playing soccer against a Dry Bonessomething that does not have the ending that the plumber would have liked.

Even Mario and his friends have caught World Cup fever! ⚽🤗 Catch all the action from the new The Super Mario Bros Movie, only in theaters April 7th. pic.twitter.com/9pUkiw53IA – Telemundo (@Telemundo) December 13, 2022

Although this little clip doesn’t last more than 10 seconds, it’s perfect for this season. With the end of the World Cup just a few days away, and the Mario movie just a couple of months away, It is very sure that we will continue to see collaborations of this type in the future.

We remind you that the movie of Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on March 30, 2023.

Via: Telemundo