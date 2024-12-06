The interest that the rejuvenation business, Blueprint’ or the plans of eternal youth is causing, is such that an industry began to form, in which two technology CEOs and a retired engineer stand out who become the parents of this movement, we mean Bryan Johnson, Liz Parrish and Dave Pascoe.

The longevity business is experiencing its greatest boom. It is such that even the artificial intelligence (AI) hand in hand with the ‘Blueprint’ system that aims to slow aging and make us “live longer” and “better”, in addition to the so-called ‘blue zones’, places where the same thing is achieved: being younger.

Those responsible for this phenomenon have been two people who, in addition to wanting rejuvenate they share about leading their own technology companies focused on longevity. On the one hand, there is the billionaire and CEO of Kernel, Byran Johnson, and on the other, Liz Parrish, CEO of BioViva Science, a biotechnology company. At the same time, a retired engineer appears who “biohacks” his body. All to look like an 18 year old.

The CEO who bets on 200 years

The phrase “money can do everything” is fully fulfilled in the life of Byran Johnson billionaire and CEO of Kernel, a company that can monitor and record brain activity. And the 45-year-old businessman, following a strict regime of rejuvenation of several million euros a year, tries to shorten his biological age.

Johnson has not been shy about describing the rigid medical interventions he has received that, to this day, “They give you the heart health of a 37-year-old man, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old”. In an interview with Fortune, the technology CEO explained that “he wants to live a long time (200 years) to enjoy more of what life has to offer”, starting with a rejuvenation regime that is worth 2 million euros per year. .

To achieve this, he has had to make “extreme” medical decisions, such as iinject your child’s blood and that of his father, to complete his ‘Blueprint’ plan and has had to consume a huge amount of daily pills. All to achieve the desired “eternal youth.”

“Am I afraid of dying? No,” he told Fortune. A few years ago, Johnson said he learned to fly an airplane and received his flying license. “I was surprised at how well the plane flew on autopilot,” he said. “I was wondering if I could build an autopilot for myself and my body.”. To achieve this, it has opted for medicine and technology.

The CEO who doesn’t have a birthday

The other person responsible is Liz Parrish. We are referring to the woman and businesswoman who, instead of getting older, gets younger. And it is that, after experiment with gene therapy, He has managed to be 52 chronological and 21 biological years old.

In 2013, Liz Parrish was struck with doubts about human disease when her son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. This ultimately led her to undergo a pioneering gene therapy in the world which is testing how age-related ailments can be combated.

In this way, it was considered the “patient zero” of his own experiment in an unprecedented process that he has been developing from BioViva Science, the biotechnology company he directs.

This is an experimental case that has not been validated or endorsed by any international scientific organization. It was only presented in the World Longevity Forum. Specifically, Parrish’s gene therapy “focuses its action on telomerase, which improves genomic stability, reduces senescence and can prevent cancer; follistatin, which increases and improves muscle mass, as well as reduces fragility; and klotho, an enzyme that optimizes brain functions and eliminates damage caused by oxidative stress; as explained in the forum by the CEO of BioViva Science.

The businesswoman reprogrammed her own cells in a system with gene injections investigated and tested from gene banks of humans and other species.

According to a publication in El Mundo, when he began treatment, at the age of 44, the length of his telomeres “indicated a biological age of 65.” Just a year later, it became that of someone with the age of his ID. I had previously tested it on mice. With optimal diet and exercise, their average lifespan went from 8 to 18 months. With a calorie restriction regimen, up to 30 months. And by changing just one of their genes, the rodents They doubled their life expectancy. Without diet or exercise, the media says.

How to look 30 years old if I’m 60 thanks to ‘biohacking’

Both Parrish and Johnson have had competition. This is Dave Pascoe, an anti-aging business influencer who has 61 years old but claims to have reduced his biological age to 37. In his case, he invests $300,000 annually in becoming young again.

Pascoe has detailed the advanced techniques he uses to, as he puts it, “biohack” his body to prevent disease and increase his longevity. Through ‘biohacking’ we seek to manipulate and understand biological processes to slow down aging.

Bryan Johnson opts for expensive medical treatments that even include blood infusions, while Pascoe seeks lifestyle changes and preventative health practices. His method ranges from intensive training and a meticulous diet of organic foods and avoiding carbohydrates.

As detailed on his website, regarding his philosophy “I consider my body to be like a prized racehorse or a prized high-performance vehicle. I will only have it in my life, so, like any valuable possession, I will treat him with reverence and invest heavily in his appearance, performance, fuel, care and maintenance. “I just wish I had known and applied everything I know now, decades ago.”

It currently takes about 130 individual supplements per day. That means more than 170 capsules a day (currently 83 in the morning and 96 at night) of approximately 107 supplements in pill form, plus another 20 in powder form, mixed with drinks.

“I am a constant and self-experimenting person, willing to try anything new to see how could it affect me, my blood markers and my epigenetics. However, now that I am in the rankings for The Rejuvenation Olympics, I don’t want to experiment with new things, for fear of negatively affecting my position temporarily,” Pascoe said.