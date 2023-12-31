It was not something expected and there was not even a rumor that it was going to happen in the short term. So the announcement of Margaret of Denmark's abdication in favor of her first-born son, Prince Frederick, has come as a surprise. “I have decided that now is the right time and, on January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederick,” the monarch revealed this Sunday, December 31, during her traditional New Year's speech on television. Thus, in two weeks, Margaret of Denmark will no longer be the oldest queen in Europe, qualification which it held since the death of Isabel II in September 2022.

With his abdication, Frederick of Denmark will assume the throne and his wife, Mary Donaldson, with whom he will celebrate 20 years of marriage on May 14, 2024, will become queen. A union that in recent months has made numerous headlines, inside and outside Denmark, after the publication of some photographs last November in which the still heir to the Danish throne was seen on the streets of Madrid with Genoveva Casanova . “I strongly deny claims suggesting a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue,” Cayetano Martínez de Irujo's ex-wife said then. The Danish royal house also issued a statement in this regard, and neither confirmed nor denied the information: “We have maintained a policy for years of not commenting on or confirming any details related to private matters. “Furthermore, we would like to emphasize our commitment to respecting the privacy of members of the royal family, including the crown prince.”

Mary and Frederick of Denmark, accompanied by Queen Margaret, on their wedding day in Copenhagen on May 14, 2004. Ian Waldie (Getty Images)

Frederick of Denmark will succeed his mother at the age of 55. And, in the absence of knowing when and how the coronation will take place, from next January 14 this is how the line of succession to the throne of Denmark will look like.

Born on October 15, 2005 in Copenhagen, Christian of Denmark will become first in line to the throne. The first-born of Frederick and Mary of Denmark came of age last October, an occasion that was celebrated in style by the Danish royal family with other European monarchies, as well as young people of his generation. He is currently finishing his high school studies in the Danish capital, and has the challenge ahead of him to make himself better known among his compatriots, with a greater presence at official events and more responsibilities within his functions. He is accompanied in waiting to reach the throne of other European monarchies by Eleanor of Spain, Isabella of the Belgians and Amalia of the Netherlands. In the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, little Prince Charles is now three years old, and William of England, Prince of Wales, who is 41 years old, is also not part of his generation.

Christian of Denmark is followed in the line of succession by his three brothers. Isabella from Denmark, 16 years old, will take second place. Behind her, the twins Vincent and Josefina, who will turn 13 on January 8. Yes indeed, the official website of the danish royal family makes it clear in his line of succession that Prince Vincent is ahead of his sister.

Federico and Mary from Denmark with their four children, on February 6, 2022. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN (AFP)

After the four children of Frederick of Denmark and Mary, the fifth in the line of succession will become Prince Joachim, brother of the future king. As can still be read on the official website of the Danish royal family, he can perform regent functions when Margaret and Frederick of Denmark are outside the country. An issue that remains to be seen if it will be maintained when Frederick is proclaimed king.

Prince Joaquín is followed in the line of succession by his four children: Nicolás (24 years old) and Félix (21), the result of his marriage to Countess Alejandra; and Enrique (14) and Athena (11), born from his second marriage to Princess Marie, whom he married in May 2008.

Joachim of Denmark accompanied by his four children and his wife, Princess Marie, on September 11, 2022. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN (AFP)

In September 2022, these four young princes became news after Queen Margaret made public her decision to withdraw, precisely, the title of prince from them. A decision that did not affect her position in the line of succession but that, despite the controversy generated, did become effective on January 1, 2023. “With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework so that their four grandchildren can shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House as an institution implies,” explained the note released by the Danish royal house in this regard. Alejandra de Frederiksborg, mother of two of the young people, reacted to the announcement showing her “sadness” and “shock” on behalf of the family. Then Prince Joachim himself would do it: “I am very, very sad to see them sad and not understanding what has happened to them,” he told the Danish media, also speaking of “punishment.” Faced with the controversy, Frederick of Denmark only spoke out to say that he supported his mother's decision, but Queen Margaret was forced to apologize: “I have made my decision as a queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have I underestimated the extent to which my youngest son and his family would be affected. “It has made a great impression on me and I am sorry,” the Danish monarch said in a statement. Mother and children were not seen together in public again until weeks later: it was in November 2022 at one of the events for Queen Margaret's jubilee. Of course, there was no photo of the entire family.

Queen Margaret greets her sister, Princess Benedicta, at an event in October 2020. RITZAU SCANPIX (Reuters)

Closing the line of succession, in ninth place, is Princess Benedicta, Margaret's sister. Benedicta, 79, belongs to the generation of European royalty who prefers, as she stated in an authorized biography published in April 2019, not to present themselves as if they were film artists, “or even part of the so-called jet set.” , the rich and famous who travel on private planes. Benedicta is the sister of another queen, Ana María of Greece – wife of Constantine of Greece, and therefore sister-in-law of Queen Sofia, she was the last queen consort of the country -, and last February she assumed the position of Head of State as regent when Margaret of Denmark underwent surgery to alleviate her back problems.

