The reclassification phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer has ended and the quarterfinal matches that will take place during the week that is about to begin have been defined.
The “Fiesta Grande” of Aztec football will begin with round-trip matches between weekdays and weekends, so the matches are already known.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Pachuca, Tigres UANL, Atlas and America advanced to the quarterfinals directly, qualifying in the first four positions.
While, for its part, in the reclassification phase, Cruz Azul advanced by eliminating the Rayos de Necaxa, after drawing 1-1 in the 90 minutes of the regular phase and winning on penalties; the Rayados de Monterrey were eliminated at home by San Luis after equalizing 2-2 at full time and falling on penalties,
On their own, Puebla equaled two scores with Mazatlán and advanced in a penalty shootout, likewise, Chivas eliminated Pumas UNAM after thrashing them 4-1 in 90 minutes.
The dates and times of the quarterfinals will be announced tomorrow, Monday, May 9, after the virtual meeting with the representatives of the participating clubs.
It must be remembered that the series of said instance are played in round-trip matches, where in case of a tie in the global score at the end of the two matches, the one classified to the semifinals will be the best placed in the general classification of the regular phase, this according to article 19 of the competition regulations.
#Liguilla #Clausura #Tournament #Liga
Leave a Reply