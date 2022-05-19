The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) published in its magazine what a breathalyser control consists of and how this parameter is measured. The most advisable thing is to drive without having consumed any type of alcoholic beverage. The DGT wants drivers to understand what this type of test consists of.

At roadside checkpoints, the driver’s breathalyzer is measured, that is, the amount of alcohol in the blood. This test is performed through expired air, since its equivalence with blood alcohol is scientifically proven. The alcohol that is in any drink, through the digestive system, passes into the blood and reaches the entire central nervous system, which can affect the ability to drive.

The degree of alcohol depends on the amount of pure alcohol that has been ingested and the volume of alcoholic beverage ingested, the weight and the sex of the consumer. The maximum level of alcohol allowed for driving is 0.25 mg/l, for drivers in general, and 0.15 mg/l, for professionals and novice drivers.

How should you calculate how much alcohol you’ve had?



To calculate the pure alcohol drunk, the graduation of the drink used (a number followed by the zero of degrees ‘º’ that appears on the drink’s label) must be multiplied by the amount ingested (in cubic centimeters or milliliters and by 0.8 (density of alcohol) divided by 100.

How to calculate the pure alcohol ingested. /



DGT



How to calculate blood alcohol



The BAC level is calculated by dividing the grams of pure alcohol ingested by the consumer’s weight in kilograms multiplied by 0.7 (0.6 in women whose tolerance for alcohol is lower).

According to the DGT, the effects appear from the first moment, even with rates lower than those allowed for driving. Thus, from 0.2 to 0.5 (it is reached with 2 beers and two wines) reaction time already increases, coordination problems begin and speed is underestimated. When exceeding 0.5 gr/l of blood alcohol, vision problems begin and above 0.8 serious attention and coordination problems and drowsiness can occur.

From 1.2 gr/l of blood alcohol level (0.6 in exhaled air), driving is considered a crime, punishable by between 3 and 6 months in prison. The body (especially the liver) metabolizes alcohol slowly, depending on individual characteristics (weight, diseases, medication…) it takes hours to eliminate it.