Moritz Maier

Should there be high taxes on assets over one million euros? A majority of people in Germany are in favor of this. And the Left already has a plan.

Hamburg – A majority of people in Germany are in favour of reintroducing the wealth tax. This is the result of a Forsa survey for the star According to the study, 62 percent of citizens would be in favor of private individuals and companies having to pay such a tax on assets of one million euros or more. 34 percent are against it.

Wagenknecht supporters also in majority in favour of wealth tax

The initiative is particularly popular with supporters of the Greens (84 percent). But supporters of the SPD (79 percent) and the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (58 percent) are in favor of it. It may be surprising that a majority of Union supporters (55 percent) would also support such a plan. However, the CDU and CSU reject a wealth tax. A wealth tax would “endanger Germany’s economic substance and cost jobs,” according to the joint election manifesto.

The party sees things quite differently The leftJanine Wissler, party leader, told our editorial team: “The lobby of the super-rich is vehemently opposed to the reinstatement of this tax and has many political allies.”

Linke: “It is almost impossible to become a millionaire with a normal job.”

Since the wealth tax was suspended in 1997, the state has lost at least 380 billion euros. Hence the Left’s plan: “Raising one cent in tax on every euro above one million is really not too much to ask.” This would mean that the “money needed for social housing, good health care, sufficient daycare places and a functioning railway would finally be available at the state level.” And further: “It is almost impossible to become a millionaire with a normal job.”

The Left Party leader’s calculation: “A geriatric nurse earns around 1.2 million euros in her entire working life. With a gross salary of 30,000 euros a year, she cannot build up any significant reserves. Even if she managed to save 100 euros a month, she would have to work for 280 years to save a million euros. BMW heirs Susanne Klatten and Stefan Quandt have inherited billions and did not have to lift a finger for their property.” (with dpa)