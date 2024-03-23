The dispute continues on date 13 of Colombian soccer, with Deportes Tolima as the leader, with the same points as Deportivo Pereira.

In fact, Tolima defeated Pereira this Saturday 2-1 in a close match played in Ibagué.

The local team took the lead after 10 minutes of play, in an interesting play defined by Alex Castro. At 18', Carlos Darwin Quintero He failed and Juan Camilo Chaverra saved a penalty.

Thus, at 55' Pereira equalized, taking advantage of the fact that they were even on the field. A great goal from Carlos Darwin Quintero, who had possession of the ball for several meters, opened to the right and then received it in the area to define and make it 1-1.

However, in the 79th minute there was a penalty for Tolima, which Yeison Guzmán took, Salvador Ichazo saved, but the rebound went back to the local '10', who scored the 2-1 winning goal with a header.

On Saturday Millionaires couldn't handle Deportivo Cali and they barely tied 1-1 at the El Campín stadium. The blue team was on the brink of elimination with this result.

The match between Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali for the Betplay League is played at the El Campín Stadium. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

In addition, Fortaleza achieved a great victory by defeating Jaguares 0-1.

América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó faced each other at the close of Saturday's match day 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League, where César Farías' team and Jhon Jairo Gómez's team were looking for victory to score points and get out of the drops from the standings. The scarlet team suffered to come back and win 3-2.

Results

Patriots 1-0 Junior

La Equidad 1-2 Medellin

Millionaires 1-1 Cali

Tolima 2-1 Pereira

Jaguares 0-1 Fortaleza

America 3-2 Chicó

Positions

