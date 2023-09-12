Golden Eagles This Monday they tied 2-2 with last-place Envigado and although they remained leaders in the Colombian League with 19 points, they were unable to extend their advantage over Independiente Medellín and Independiente Santa Fe, which defeated Millonarios 2-4.

Striker Marco Pérez put Águilas ahead but Envigado equalized with Geindry Cuervo and even took the lead with Luis Díaz. However, Mateo Puerta appeared to leave the final 2-2.

At the moment the eight teams that advance to the next phase of the Finalization Tournament are Águilas Doradas (19 points), Independiente Medellín (19), Santa Fe (18), Atlético Nacional (17), América de Cali (16), Atlético Bucaramanga ( 15), Atlético Huila (15) and Deportivo Pasto (14).

Millonarios lived a terrifying afternoon last Sunday when they lost 2-4 to Independiente Santa Fe, who could have scored at least two more goals if it weren’t for the performance of goalkeeper Juan Moreno and the benevolence of the vertical players who returned two shots. The expulsions of David Silva and Daniel Giraldo were decisive on the scoreboard, because Santa Fe turned the score around and ended up beating their backyard rival.

The goals for Millonarios were from Jader Valencia, while Christian Marrugo, Emerson Batalla and a double from Yeison Moreno scored for León.

On the other hand, a double from forward Adrián Ramos and a goal from winger Andrés Sarmiento allowed América de Cali to beat Deportivo Cali 3-0, which is sinking to the bottom of the table and has not raised its head in the Colombian league after ten journeys. The Red Devils, led by Lucas González, are having a good time and subdued their rival from start to finish, who showed many defensive shortcomings and had a lot of difficulty doing damage in attack.

Historic win

Led on the field by the midfielder Déiber Caicedo, the winger José Enamorado, the Venezuelan creative Luis ‘Cariaco’ González and the scorer Carlos Bacca, Junior de Barranquilla crushed Unión Magdalena 7-1, the biggest historical win of the “Caribbean Classic “.

El Tiburón confirmed the improvement in its performance and took the three points with a hat trick from Caicedo, a score from Bacca, another from Enamorado, a goal from Steven Rodríguez and an own goal from midfielder James Castro. El Ciclón Bananero, meanwhile, scored when the game was 6-0 with a goal from winger Gustavo Torres.

Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) demonstrated its strength on Saturday and beat Atlético Nacional 1-0, a result that put those led by Uruguayan Alfredo Arias co-leaders of the Clausura Tournament with 19 points. In a very close match, with few goals on goal but with DIM dominating, they took the win in the final minutes when striker Diego Moreno took advantage of a pass from Uruguayan Joaquín Varela and sent the ball into the back of the net with a header.

Atlético Nacional, whose coach, the Brazilian William Amaral, is being questioned for the style of play, is not finding its best football and has lost three of the last four games played.

In other duels of the day, Once Caldas beat Deportivo Pereira 1-2 with a double from Dayro Moreno, Deportivo Pasto defeated Jaguares de Córdoba 1-0 and La Equidad drew goalless with Boyacá Chicó. Meanwhile, Atlético Huila beat Deportes Tolima 3-0, which is not lifting its head.

