This is how the League is going: Águilas is in command, positions on date 12

This was the day in Colombian soccer.
This Tuesday, with the tie between La Equidad and Deportivo Cali, 1-1, the 12th date of Colombian soccer ended.
The day was marked by results such as América’s 5-0 win against Boyacá Chicó, at the start of the day.
There were good results from the visitors, such as Alianza Petrolera’s 0-1 victory over Santa Fe, or Nacional’s draw against Junior in Barranquilla.
In addition, Millonarios took a draw from their visit to Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot, while Águilas, the leader, equalized during their visit to Atlético Huila.
Results
America 5-0 Chicó
Santa Fe 0-1 Alliance
Junior 1-1 National
Huila 1.1 Eagles
Pasto 1-2 Tolima
Envigado 1-0 Jaguares
Magdalena 1-1 Once Caldas
Bucaramanga 1-1 Pereira
Medellín 1-1 Millionaires
La Equidad 1-1 Cali
Positions
