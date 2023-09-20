Wednesday, September 20, 2023
This is how the League is going: Águilas is in command, positions on date 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League is going: Águilas is in command, positions on date 12

Betplay League

Betplay League

Betplay League

This was the day in Colombian soccer.

This Tuesday, with the tie between La Equidad and Deportivo Cali, 1-1, the 12th date of Colombian soccer ended.

The day was marked by results such as América’s 5-0 win against Boyacá Chicó, at the start of the day.

There were good results from the visitors, such as Alianza Petrolera’s 0-1 victory over Santa Fe, or Nacional’s draw against Junior in Barranquilla.

In addition, Millonarios took a draw from their visit to Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot, while Águilas, the leader, equalized during their visit to Atlético Huila.

Results

America 5-0 Chicó
Santa Fe 0-1 Alliance
Junior 1-1 National
Huila 1.1 Eagles
Pasto 1-2 Tolima
Envigado 1-0 Jaguares
Magdalena 1-1 Once Caldas
Bucaramanga 1-1 Pereira
​Medellín 1-1 Millionaires
La Equidad 1-1 Cali

Positions

SPORTS

