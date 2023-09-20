This is how the League is going: Águilas is in command, positions on date 12

This Tuesday, with the tie between La Equidad and Deportivo Cali, 1-1, the 12th date of Colombian soccer ended.

The day was marked by results such as América’s 5-0 win against Boyacá Chicó, at the start of the day.

There were good results from the visitors, such as Alianza Petrolera’s 0-1 victory over Santa Fe, or Nacional’s draw against Junior in Barranquilla.

In addition, Millonarios took a draw from their visit to Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot, while Águilas, the leader, equalized during their visit to Atlético Huila.

Results

America 5-0 Chicó

Santa Fe 0-1 Alliance

Junior 1-1 National

Huila 1.1 Eagles

Pasto 1-2 Tolima

Envigado 1-0 Jaguares

Magdalena 1-1 Once Caldas

Bucaramanga 1-1 Pereira

​Medellín 1-1 Millionaires

La Equidad 1-1 Cali

Positions

SPORTS