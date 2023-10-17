Millionaires defeated Junior 1-0 and Santa Fe lost by the same score with Tolimaafter matchday 17 of Colombian soccer, which closed this Monday with the 3-3 draw between Huila and Envigado and Bucaramanga’s 1-0 victory against Envigado.

In Neiva, the tie left the Opitas almost sentenced to relegation: they have to win all their remaining games and wait for results.

For its part, the victory left Bucaramanga with a distant chance of qualifying.

Millonarios, who beat Junior 1-0 on Saturday, returned to the top eight. The much of Beckham Castro bring those led by Alberto Gamero to the end of the year party.

Cali and America They tied 0-0 and kept their place among the top eight teams in the tournament.

During the first half, Millonarios vs Junior wins 1-0 on matchday 17 of the BetPlay league in Colombia.

In the first matches of matchday 17 of the League they left the Deportivo Pasto, temporarily, among the top eight in the standings, on a day in which Magdalena Union took another step towards descent.

At the Libertad stadium, Pasto won 3-1, with a double from Darwin Lopez and a goal from Panamanian José Bernal, to reach 23 points and take Independiente Santa Fe out of eight, for now. Gustavo Torres, in stoppage time, scored for Unión Magdalena, which with the defeat sees it becoming more and more complicated his permanence in the first division of Colombian soccer.

Fortunately for Unión, their direct rivals in the average table continue to help them: also this Friday, Once Caldas and Jaguares tied 0-0 in Manizales and the two remain engaged in that fight.

The team led by Pedro Sarmiento, in addition, has already been eliminated from the semi-final home runs, an instance that has not been accessed since the second half of 2018.

Results of date 18 of the League

Pasto 3-1 Magdalena Union

Once Caldas 0-0 Jaguares

Pereira 1-0 La Equidad

National 1-2 Medellin

Millionaires 1-0 Junior

Golden Eagles 3-0 Oil Alliance

Cali 0-0 America

Tolima 1-0 Santa Fe

Huila 3-3 Envigado

Bucaramanga 1-0 Boyacá Chicó

League standings

SPORTS

