The newly promoted Unión Magdalena continues as the leader of the Colombian Clausura tournament after winning 2-1 away to Deportivo Pasto on the fourth date, which was partially played this weekend.

Although complaints about alleged match fixing marred Ciclón Bananero’s return to the top flight, the Santa Marta team is making good progress (10 points) and reached its third consecutive victory thanks to goals from Nicolás Gil (18) and Ricardo Márquez (65), at the height of the Libertad Stadium.

The Uruguayan Facundo Boné had temporarily equalized for Pasto (45+1), who in the final stretch saw his dreams of drawing truncated due to the invasion of a dog onto the playing field.

The locals missed the opportunity to unseat the leader and stayed in third place (7 points).



Millionaires from the capital added three by defeating Envigado at home (1-0) and chasing Unión with 8 points. Deportes Tolima and the defending champion, Atlético Nacional, tied 2-2 in a vibrant repeat of the last final.

Playing at home, Tolima could not avenge his painful fall in the Apertura definition. But at least he reached the eighth place in the table (5 points), the last one with a place in the semifinal phase. Nacional, meanwhile, sinks to square 17 with just two units.

This Sunday, América tied 1-1 against Cortuluá at the Doce de Octubre stadium, where they had to play at home because Pascual Guerrero was not available for the Copa América Femenina.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Medellín could not get past the draw against Once Caldas either: the game ended 1-1, with more than 24,000 spectators in the stands.

Results of the fourth date of the League

Oil Alliance 3-1 Bucaramanga

Millionaires 1-0 Envigado

Golden Eagles 3-0 Equity

Grass 1-2 Cupcake

Junior 2-0 Santa Fe

Tolima 2-2 National

America 1-1 Cortuluá

Medellin 1-1 Once Caldas

Pereira vs. Cali (Monday, 4:40 p.m., Win Sports +)

Patriots vs. Jaguares (Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., Win Sports)

SPORTS

with AFP