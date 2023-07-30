Sports Tolima He played his third game in the BetPlay League and the expectation in what they would do against Águilas Doradas was absolute, after the defeat and victory, in the first days of the contest. Cruz Real’s men found a good approach from Arias, to end the duel in a tie at one goal.

The first game actions were for the visit, which sought to impose conditions with the combinative game and taking advantage of the mistakes in defense of the locals. At minute four, Jhon Freddy Salazar scored the first goal of the game, amid errors in the left sector of the Tolimenses.

Tolima’s proposal was clear, accumulate men in one place and then unload in the empty sector and attack. A forceful response and Arango had a clear answer after a few minutes, after a pass from Haydar to Hernández.

The tying goal came through Junior Hernández’s sector, a cross from the side for Juan Pablo Nieto, who entered alone to head the ball, in the midst of solitude, tying everything at minute 14 of the game.

From then on, Tolima took possession and clear chances, dominating the rival with direct play. At the beginning of the second half, Yeison Guzmán had one of the clearest in the plugin, he scored before goalkeeper Contreras left, but the play was annulled due to a clear misplacement.

As the minutes passed, Águilas found comfort on the field, slowing down the game, preventing the locals from surpassing them on the rival lines. The middle distance was Tolima’s alternative, but Contreras looked confident on several occasions.

Results

Tolima 1-1 Eagles

Alliance vs. millionaires

National vs. jaguars

Sunday

Caldas vs. Cali 4 p.m.

America vs. Pasture 6:10 p.m.

Huíla vs. Pereira 8:20 p.m.

