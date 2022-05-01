Deportes Tolima remained in first place in the 2022-I League, after defeating Cortuluá 3-2 this Saturday, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

The Colombian runner-up was up 3-0 on the scoreboard, with goals from Rodrigo Urena, Juan Fernando Caicedo and Michael Rangel. However, Cortuluá discounted in the last minutes, with goals from Luis Carlos Ruiz, from a penalty, and Juan Manuel Valencia.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

Hernán Torres’ team reached 38 points in the table and is three ahead of Nacional, which, with nine players, tied Medellín 0-0 as a visitor, in a paisa classic that was played at the Polideportivo Sur, in Envigado.

For his part, Cortuluá fell to penultimate place in the table of averages, with which, if the championship ended today, he would lose his place in the first division. It should be remembered that the two teams that go to B are defined when the all-against-all phase of the second semester ends.

In El Campín, Santa Fe thrashed in Agustín Julio’s debut as interim coach: he beat Jaguares 4-0, a result that cost the head of his coach, César Torres.

Results of date 18

Pereira 2-0 Magdalena

Equity 1-1 Bucaramanga

Medellin 0-0 National

Santa Fe 4-0 Jaguars

Tolima 3-2 Cortulua

Sunday

Eleven Caldas vs. Cali (2 p.m.)

Patriots vs. Millionaires (4:05 p.m.)

Junior vs. Envigado (8:15 p.m.)

Monday

Golden Eagles vs. Pasture (5 p.m.)

America vs. Oil Alliance (7:30 pm)

(In other news: Egan Bernal responded to Gustavo Petro and Armando Benedetti)

League standings

SPORTS