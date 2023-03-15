Deportes Tolima defeated La Equidad 1-0 and Santa Fe defeated América 2-0 at the close of the eighth day of the 2023-I League, which leaves Águilas Doradas as the leader.

In Ibagué, an own goal by Ederson Moreno, four minutes from the end, gave the victory to Hernán Torres’s team. For its part, Santa Fe prevailed with goals from José Enamorado and José Aja.

On Monday, Deportivo Pasto achieved a very important victory in the fight to remain in the first division and the debut of the new coach of Once Caldas, Pedro Sarmiento, was embittered. The Pastusos won 0-1 this Monday in Manizales.

Midfielder Camilo Ayala scored the only goal of the game, in the 25th minute, after a series of rebounds in the Once area.

On Sunday, Águilas Doradas climbed to first place in the 2023-I League, by defeating champion Deportivo Pereira 2-1 in Rionegro. The team led by Lucas González reached 15 points in the standings.

Mateo Puerta and Marco Pérez scored the new leader’s goals, while Juan Pablo Zuluaga discounted for those led by Alejandro Restrepo.

Águilas Doradas defeated Pereira and is the new leader of the League. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

In Barranquilla, Junior fell to last place in the championship, losing 1-2 against Envigado. Henry Mosquera and Juan Manuel Zapara scored for the visitor. Juan Fernando Quintero achieved his first goal with Junior to discount.

At the end of the day on Sunday, Alianza Petrolera turned it around and beat Unión Magdalena 2-1. Santiago Orozco and Sebastián Acosta scored the local goals. Ricardo Márquez, from a penalty, had put the Union ahead, but he did not measure himself in the celebration and was sent off for a double yellow card.

Boyacá Chicó is still far from relegation

Boyacá Chicó does not believe in anyone. This Saturday they beat an alternate team from Medellín 2-0. Michael Nike Gómez and Romir Balanta scored the goals for the team led by Mario García, which reached 13 points and was confirmed in first place in the permanence table.

The one that is still difficult with the relegation is Deportivo Cali, who could not beat Bucaramanga and even missed a penalty. The 1-1, however, took him out of last place in the championship.



The classic of the day was played in Medellín, where Atlético Nacional could not defeat an alternate roster of Millonarios, who drew a goalless draw.

Huila reacted and won again

On Friday, Atlético Huila achieved its second victory in the 2023-I League by defeating Jaguares 1-2 this Friday, at the Jaraguay stadium, in Montería.

Before the first minute of play was over, Jaguares went ahead with a header from Omar Duarte, after a great cross from Carlos Mario Pájaro. Duarte did not celebrate the goal because of his past in Huila.

Huila tied the game, also with a header. Leonardo Escorcia finished off after a corner kick from Blas Díaz, in the 16th minute.

Then, in the 40th minute, the Brazilian Marcus Vinicius took advantage of a rebound on the edge of the area to give victory to those led by the Argentine Néstor Craviotto.

Huila took an important step towards permanence

Although still not out of last place in the relegation table, Huila achieved its second consecutive victory and approached Unión Magdalena and Alianza Petrolera in that classification.

Results of date 8

Jaguars 1-2 Huila

Cali 1-1 Bucaramanga

National 0-0 Millionaires

Boyaca Chico 2-0 Medellin

Golden Eagles 2-1 Pereira

Junior 1-2 Envigado

Alianza Petrolera 2-1 Union Magdalena

Once Caldas 0-1 Pasto

Tolima 1-0 Equity

Santa Fe 2-0 America

League standings

