This is how the League goes: Tolima entered at eight and Millos sleeps as leader

Medellin vs. tolima
Dimayor. VizzorImage
Medellin vs. tolima
Few goals in the first six games of the eleventh day of the championship.
The date 11 of the League already had action in six of the ten scheduled games and only five scores were scored, for a poor average of 0.83 per game.
Millonarios reached first place in the League after defeating Atlético Bucaramanga 0-2 this Saturday, with scores from Luis Carlos Ruiz, from a penalty, and Yuber Quiñones. The blue team reached 21 points in the standings.
Alberto Gamero’s team took advantage of Boyacá Chicó’s stumble, which lost 1-0 on Friday at El Campín against a very good version of Independiente Santa Fe. The only goal of the game was a goal against full-back Delvin Alfonzo.
the rest of the day
The date began on Friday with a goalless draw between Deportivo Pasto and Deportivo Pereira. The visitor’s goalkeeper, Aldair Quintana, saved a penalty from Edwar López.
The first match on Saturday also ended 0-0, between Envigado and Once Caldas. The Manizales team has not won since the arrival of Pedro Sarmiento and is committed to relegation.
Deportes Tolima partially got into the group of eight, drawing 1-1 with Medellín as a visitor, while Nacional, playing practically at home in El Campín, drew 0-0 with La Equidad.
Results of the date 11 of the League
Pasto 0-0 Pereira
Santa Fe 1-0 Boyaca Chico
Envigado 0-0 Once Caldas
Medellin 1-1 Tolima
Equity 0-0 National
Bucaramanga 0-2 Millionaires
America vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 4 p.m., Win Sports+)
Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles (Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Win Sports)
Huíla vs. Cali (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., Win Sports)
Junior vs. Alianza Petrolera (Monday, 8:10 p.m., Win Sports +)
League standings
