Deportes Tolima continues to confirm its growth in the League, by defeating Boyacá Chicó 2-0 this Friday. The result consolidates the team led by David González among the top eight in the League.

A great goal from junior Hernández, from mid-range, and a counterattack finished off by Facundo Boné gave the victory to the vinotinto y oro, which reached fifth place in the table, with 22 points.



The one who still does not react is Junior de Barranquilla, who, after the two defeats against Unión Magdalena (7-1) and Alianza Petrolera (1-5), did not win again: This Friday they drew goalless against Jaguares and remain outside the qualifying zone.

This is how date 15 of the League continues

América will seek to take the lead on Saturday when it visits Deportivo Pereira on matchday 15 of the League, led by Águilas Doradas, led by Venezuelan César Farías.

The Red Devils occupy second place with 26 points, one behind the leader, and have been showing football that everyone and everyone falls in love with. Just last weekend they beat Atlético Nacional 4-1.

The main cards of his coach, Lucas González, for this match are the winger Cristian Barrios, the creative Edwin Cardona, the midfielder Juan Portilla and the veteran forward Adrián Ramos, who will try to continue showing the good touch football that has allowed him the Cali people establish their candidacy for the title.

“I want to be champion with America, I found the place I needed to be happy. I hope that in December we can celebrate the star, we are going step by step,” Barrios told Win Sports earlier in the week.

For its part, Once Caldas – champion of the 2004 Copa Libertadores – needs to beat Deportivo Independiente Medellín this Sunday, led by Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, to put away the specter of relegation.

The Manizale team has gone four days without winning, in which they tied three games and lost the last one, 2-1 against Alianza Petrolera. The team is in 14th place with 16 points and has very few opportunities to qualify for the semifinal home runs.

Blanco Blanco’s main card to reverse this situation is veteran Dayro Moreno, the championship’s top scorer with eight goals. DIM, meanwhile, has been on a streak of 11 games without losing, of which they tied six and won five in which the main figure has been winger Edwuin Cetré, who shares the lead in the scoring table with Moreno.

El Poderoso currently occupies third place in the table with 25 units, two behind the leader Águilas Doradas.

Claiming their place in the league After the resounding fall to América, Atlético Nacional beat Águilas Doradas 0-3 this week in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup. That is why on Saturday they will host Envigado, who is last and also needs to win to move away from the relegation spots.

The Purslanes, led by Brazilian William Amaral, will try to continue improving the level shown in recent weeks to seek leadership, as they are currently fourth with 24 points, three behind Águilas.

The Medellín team will count on midfielder Robert Mejía for this match, who scored a goal this week from the middle of the field; with midfielder Nelson Deossa, the best on the team this season, and veteran Dorlan Pabón, the soul of the Verdolaga team.

Results of date 15

Jaguares 0-0 Junior

Tolima 2-0 Boyacá Chicó

The rest of the date



Saturday

Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe (4 pm, Win+)

National vs. Envigado (6:10 p.m., Win+)

Golden Eagles vs. Grass (7 p.m., Win)

Pereira vs. America (8:20 p.m., Win+)

Sunday

Once Caldas vs. Medellin (4 p.m., Win+)

Cali vs. A. Oil (7:30 pm, Win+)

Monday

Huila vs. La Equidad (8:10 p.m., Win)

Millionaires vs. Unión Magdalena was postponed to October 18 (8 pm)

League standings

Efe

