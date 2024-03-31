deportes Tolima returned to first place in the League on Friday, with a great victory against Alianza in Valledupar, while on Saturday, two of the championship's historic teams, Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, won and got back into the fight to qualify among the top eight.

The outlook could change this Sunday, when Medellín hosts América at the Atanasio Girardot. In addition, it is worth remembering that Millonarios has one more match, the one they beat Santa Fe 3-1 on Wednesday, in a game advanced by Karol G's concerts in El Campín.

The day began on Friday with Tolima's 0-2 victory against Alianza, with goals from Yilson Rosales and Cristian Trujillo. The result had consequences: the vinotinto y oro already qualified and those from Valledupar were left without a coach: César Torres left.

Also on Friday, Junior de Barranquilla took a step towards qualification and is focused on the Copa Libertadores, thanks to its 1-0 victory against La Equidad, which, after losing its undefeated record, has three losses in a row.

On Saturday, Deportivo Pasto and Once Caldas drew goalless, while Boyacá Chicó dealt a blow to the relegation table and sank Jaguares, beating them 1-0 in Tunja.

Results of date 14 of the League

Alliance 0-2 Tolima

Junior 1-0 Equity

Envigado 0-1 National

Pasto 0-0 Once Caldas

Boyacá Chicó 1-0 Jaguares

Stronghold 1-2 Millionaires

Sunday

Santa Fe vs. Patriots (2 pm)

Pereira vs. Bucaramanga (4:10 p.m.)

Medellin vs. America (6:20 pm)

Cali vs. Golden Eagles (8:30 p.m.)

League standings

