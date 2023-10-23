Deportes Tolima and Atlético Nacional joined the list of teams qualified for the semifinal quadrangles of the 2023-II League this Sunday. América de Cali also achieved it, without playing, who this Monday will be a judge in the fight for relegation.

Tolima defeated Alianza Petrolera 0-1 this Sunday, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, and goalkeeper Neto Volpi saved the victory by saving a penalty from Edwin Torres.

For its part, Atlético Nacional beat Boyacá Chicó 1-3 and reached 30 points, ensuring its classification.

On Saturday, Junior de Barranquilla took advantage of the stumbles of all its direct rivals in the fight to get into the top eight of the 2023-II League, by defeating Once Caldas 1-0 this Saturday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The Barranquilleros will finish the day in the classification zone, no matter what happens in the rest of the day, which will be completed between Sunday and Monday, and they took advantage of Santa Fe’s defeats (2-3 in the classic against Millonarios ), Deportivo Cali (3-0 against Envigado) and Deportivo Pasto (1-0 against Jaguares).



Junior’s victory came thanks to an own goal by Andrés Felipe Correa, in the 34th minute, who ended up putting the ball in his goal when trying to clear a ball in his own area.

Once Caldas, for its part, lost the last opportunity to fight for classification and sealed its ninth consecutive elimination, in addition to still being at risk of relegation with defeat. However, it could be completely saved this Monday, if Huila does not beat América in Cali.

The one that was condemned to relegation was Unión Magdalena, which lost at home 1-2 against Atlético Bucaramanga and said goodbye to the first category again. It is the fourth time it has fallen to B.

Results of date 18 of the League

Envigado 3-0 Cali

Jaguares 1-0 Pasto

La Equidad 1-1 Golden Eagles

Santa Fe 2-3 Millionaires

Union Magdalena 1-2 Bucaramanga

Junior 1-0 Once Caldas

Boyacá Chicó 1-3 National

Medellín 1-0 Pereira

Oil Alliance 0-1 Tolima

America vs. Huila (Monday, 8 pm)

League standings

