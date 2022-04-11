Atlético Nacional, Deportes Tolima and Millonarios qualified this weekend for the semi-finals of the League, missing five dates to finish the phase all against all.

Now, there are five squares left and the ‘magic number’ is at 30 points, both for the performance percentage of the eighth classified, Once Caldas (50 percent), and for the projection of the points that remain at home. But that figure changes date after date.

The champion, Cali, practically eliminated



The results of date 15 left practically no option to play the final phases of the League to the current champion, Deportivo Cali, who was left with just 13 points after drawing 1-1 against Junior on Saturday, in Palmaseca.

“The victory slipped away with two minutes to go and from then on the evaluation will always be towards the rush to change, towards the defensive system, but I’ll keep how valuable the effort of the boys was, it only served us win, but not having achieved the victory, I will not fail to recognize the merit and the effort”, said the coach of Deportivo Cali, Rafael Dudamel, who is now concentrating on his participation in the Copa Libertadores, in which on Wednesday will face Corinthians in São Paulo.

The difference between the eighth, Once Caldas, and the seventeenth, Águilas Doradas, was just six points, which, with five games to go, still leaves all the teams in that range with options to fight for a box in the final stages. The picture can still change between now and tomorrow.

Although there is still a semester to meet the teams that will go to B, Patriotas achieved a very important victory for their permanence aspirations, by defeating Unión Magdalena 0-1 on Saturday.

Results of date 15

Millionaires 2-1 Equity

Tolima 3-0 Golden Eagles

Magdalena 0-1 Patriots

Cali 1-1 Junior

Envigado 1-0 Santa Fe

National 2-0 America

Oil Alliance 1-1 Medellin

Jaguars vs. Once Caldas (Monday, 5:30 p.m., Win Sports)

grass vs. Pereira (Monday, 7:40 pm, Win Sports)

Bucaramanga vs. Cortuluá (Tuesday, 7:40 pm, Win Sports)

League standings

