National Athletic remained the leader of the League on Sunday, after beating 0-2 millionaires on Saturday at El Campín, while the current champion of the League, Deportivo Cali, fell to last place after losing 2-0 against Medellín.

On Saturday, Junior beat La Equidad 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Gabriel Fuentes, at 23 minutes, when he scored a penalty after a handball by Pablo Sabbag in the La Equidad area that was reviewed by the VAR.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real reached six points in the League standings and is currently third.

In the first match of the date, Cortuluá and Santa Fe tied 1-1, with goals from Luis Carlos Ruiz for the locals and Dairon Mosquera for the visitors.

In Rionegro, Águilas Doradas and Once Caldas equaled one goal. The visitors went ahead with a goal from Dannovi Quiñónez, with a header, at 45+1.

The tie came with a goal from Jhonier Blanco, at 59, in a play discussed by the visitors for possible misplacement, but the VAR validated the action. The video arbitration later annulled another goal by Águilas Doradas, achieved by Marco Pérez, due to an advanced position.

Nacional defeated Millonarios 0-2 in the bottom game on Saturday.

Sunday’s games in the League

At the start of the day on Sunday, Patriotas lost 2-3 against Deportivo Pereira. The great figure was Leonardo Castro, author of the three goals of the visiting team. Cristian Barrios and Darwin López scored the goals for the boyacenses, who are now in the relegation zone, waiting for what happens on Monday with Unión Magdalena in Ibagué.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Medellín recovered from the defeat against Patriotas on the previous date and beat Deportivo Cali (2-0). The Argentinian Luciano Pons scored both goals for his team, after two qualifications from Felipe Pardo.

In Cali, América thrashed Bucaramanga 3-0 in a great night by Carlos Sierra, who scored two goals and added one more, the second of the night, scored by Larry Angulo.

In Barrancabermeja, Alianza Petrolera squandered a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Envigado. Estéfano Arango and Brayan Fernández scored the local goals.

The oranges, who were left with 10 players due to the expulsion of Francisco Báez, equalized with two penalties sanctioned by the VAR: Jesús Hernández and Daniel Londoño scored.

Monday matches in the 2022-I League

grass vs. Jaguars (6 p.m.)

Tolima vs. Cupcake (8:05 p.m.)

League standings

