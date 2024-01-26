Deportes Tolima recovered from the defeat on the first date and beat Deportivo Pasto, while Deportivo Cali, with a rival with one less player from the 36th minute, could not take advantage against Alianza, which debuted in its new home, Valledupar.

The second date of the 2024-I League began this Thursday with victories for Fortaleza and Águilas Doradas, who now have a perfect campaign. The Bogotá team, for now, is the leader of the championship.

The two defeated this Thursday, Patriotas and Once Caldas, remain in a very committed position with relegation, although it should be remembered that this matter will be resolved in the second half of the year.

This Friday, Tolima beat Pasto 1-4 as a visitor, in a match that had a controversial action, a goal disallowed for the home team due to offside after a VAR review that lasted more than 10 minutes.

Yeison Guzmán, Brayan Gil, Camilo Ayala -against- and Lucas González scored the goals for the vinotinto and oro. Israel Alba discounted.

For its part, Alianza played its first game in Valledupar and held on with one less player to draw 3-3 with Deportivo Cali, which is still in relegation trouble. Jair Castillo was sent off in the 36th minute.

Andrés Rentería, Ever Meza and an own goal by Joaquín Papaleo scored for Alianza. Kelvin Osorio, free kick; Juan José Córdoba and Javier Reina scored for those led by Jaime de la Pava.

On Thursday, in Techo, Fortaleza achieved a key victory in its fight for permanence, defeating the other newly promoted team, Patriotas de Boyacá, 2-0. It should be remembered that these two clubs only play with what they have achieved this year, while the rest of the participants in the League, except Boyacá Chicó, add what they have achieved for three years.

Daniel Rivera, in the 13th minute, and Adrián Parra, in the 90th minute, scored the goals for the team led by Sebastián Oliveros. Patriotas ended up with nine players, due to the expulsions of Santiago Roa and Gianfranco Peña.

For its part, Águilas Doradas returned to Rionegro to defeat Once Caldas 1-0. The only goal of the game was from Jean Pineda, in the 22nd minute, after heading a cross from Jhon Fredy Salazar. The ball deflected off Jorge Cardona, who later saw the red card, at 59. Patriotas would be in the relegation zone today along with Jaguares.

Results of the second date of the League

Strength 2-0 Patriots

Golden Eagles 1-0 Once Caldas

Pasto 1-4 Tolima

Alliance 3-3 Cali

The rest of the date

Saturday

Santa Fe vs. Envigado (4 pm)

Jaguars vs. Equity (6:10 pm)

Medellin vs. Pereira (8:20 pm)

Sunday

Boyacá Chicó vs. Junior (4 p.m.)

National vs. America (6:10 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires (8:20 pm)

