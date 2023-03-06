This is how the League goes: results and positions of matchday 7

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Goal of Millionaires.
Sergio Acero Yate / Weather
Goal of Millionaires.
America continues to command the championship.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
cali america, without playing, follows the command of the Betplay League, during the seventh day that will be completed on Monday. The scarlet team, with 13 points, has its match against Junior postponed.
The great beneficiary of the date is Atlético Nacional, thanks to its away victory against Deportivo Pasto, 0-1. The purslane goal was from Yerson Candelo, after 2 minutes.
also benefited millionaireswith their great home win against Deportivo Cali, 2-0, with goals from Jader Valencia and Juan Pereira.
Medellín, for its part, achieved a vital victory on Saturday against Águilas, 3-0. El Poderoso arrives motivated for his duel in the third round of the Copa Libertadores.
One victim was Santa Fe, which did not take off and now lost against Envigado, 3-2. The cardinal team is in a bad moment.
Results
Bucaramanga 0-1 Once Caldas
Equity 1-1 Alliance
Envigado 3-2 Santa Fe
Union 1-1 Jaguars
Medellin 3-0 Eagles
Millionaires 2-0 Cali
Grass 0-1 National
Pereira 1-1 Tolima
Monday
Huíla vs. boy 8 pm
positions
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#League #results #positions #matchday
Leave a Reply