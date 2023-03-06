Monday, March 6, 2023
This is how the League goes: results and positions of matchday 7

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
This is how the League goes: results and positions of matchday 7


millionaires

Goal of Millionaires.

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate / Weather

Goal of Millionaires.

America continues to command the championship.

cali america, without playing, follows the command of the Betplay League, during the seventh day that will be completed on Monday. The scarlet team, with 13 points, has its match against Junior postponed.

The great beneficiary of the date is Atlético Nacional, thanks to its away victory against Deportivo Pasto, 0-1. The purslane goal was from Yerson Candelo, after 2 minutes.

also benefited millionaireswith their great home win against Deportivo Cali, 2-0, with goals from Jader Valencia and Juan Pereira.

Medellín, for its part, achieved a vital victory on Saturday against Águilas, 3-0. El Poderoso arrives motivated for his duel in the third round of the Copa Libertadores.

One victim was Santa Fe, which did not take off and now lost against Envigado, 3-2. The cardinal team is in a bad moment.

Match between Envigado and Santa Fe.

Results

Bucaramanga 0-1 Once Caldas
Equity 1-1 Alliance
Envigado 3-2 Santa Fe
Union 1-1 Jaguars
Medellin 3-0 Eagles
Millionaires 2-0 Cali
Grass 0-1 National
Pereira 1-1 Tolima

Monday
Huíla vs. boy 8 pm

positions

SPORTS



