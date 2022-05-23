Millonarios defeated Atlético Bucaramanga 1-0 this Sunday in the first day of Group A of the Colombian league semifinals. and assumed the leadership of the area after Junior and Atlético Nacional equaled 1-1.

The people from the capital prevailed in a very close game with a penalty goal from striker Diego Herazo, who took advantage of the dubious foul they committed on the skillful Daniel Ruiz in the 15th minute and gave his team three key points in the fight to get a quota to the final.

The Bogota team, led by Alberto Gamero, suffered against a rival that created a lot of danger under the baton of veterans Dayro Moreno and Sherman Cárdenas, but failed to equalize the score.

Golden point for National

Atlético Nacional won a golden point on Saturday at the start of Group A during their visit to the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, where they tied 1-1 with a Junior who was unable to translate the superiority they had over the Verdolagas into more goals.

In a brilliant first half, Tiburón, led by the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, went ahead in a great team play that Fredy Hinestroza began with a pass to the side for Gabriel Fuentes, who sent a cross for striker Miguel Borja who He anticipated the defenders and celebrated the goal at minute 18.

The local team had many opportunities to score, several avoided by goalkeeper Kevin Mier, and in the second stage Atlético Nacional matched the charges. The equalizing goal reached 60 in a collective play in which, also on the left, winger Daniel Mantilla sent a cross pass to Gio Moreno who stretched and sent the ball into the back of the net, although he was injured because of that movement.

Tolima, firm

Tolima celebrates against Envigado.

Deportes Tolima ratified on Saturday that it is currently the best team in the Colombian league and started Group B on the right foot, as it thrashed Envigado 1-4 in a match that was marked by puddles, the difficulties of the pitch and three expulsions.

The pijao team opened the scoring with a score by striker Juan Fernando Caicedo at minute 14, while Envigado, before the end of the first half, suffered the expulsion of winger Daniel Londoño. At the beginning of the complementary stage, the charges were the same again when striker Michael Rangel was sent off, but that did not prevent Tolima from scoring the 2-1 with a goal from Álvaro Meléndez.

La Cantera de Héroes discounted at 65 with a goal from Francisco Báez, but the joy lasted just seven minutes when the Venezuelan Yohandry Orozco increased the lead for his team. Later, local midfielder Yilmar Calderón was sent off and that was taken advantage of by winger Andrés Ibargüén, who at 82 sealed the final 1-4 with a lob over goalkeeper Santiago Londoño.

DIM’s dream

Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), which was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana this week, got off to a flying start with their dream of being the Group B finalist by beating La Equidad 2-0.

The goals of the team led by the Colombian-Uruguayan Julio Comesaña were the work of the elusive Vladimir Hernández, one after a pass from the Argentine Adrián Arregui and the other after receiving the assistance of the creative Andrés Ibargüen.

Next date

On the second day of the semi-final home runs, next May 31, Atlético Bucaramanga will receive Junior, while Millonarios will visit Atlético Nacional.

In Group B, the matches are scheduled for June 1 and will be La Equidad-Envigado and Deportes Tolima-Independiente Medellín.

positions

Group A

Pos TEAM PT PJ

1 Millionaires 3 / 1

2 National 1 / 1

3 Juniors 1 / 1

4 Bucaramanga 0 / 1



B Group

Pos TEAM PT PJ

1 Tolima 3 / 1

2 Medellin 3 / 1

4 Fairness 0 / 1

3 Envigado 0 / 1

EFE

