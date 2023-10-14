You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Grass vs. Union and Once Caldas vs. Jaguars
Once Caldas and Dimayor
Grass vs. Unión and Once Caldas vs. Jaguars
Unión Magdalena took another step towards B, although its rivals continue to help it.
OF
The first two games of matchday 17 of the League left the Deportivo Pasto, temporarily, among the top eight in the standings, on a day in which Unión Magdalena took one more step towards relegation.
At the Libertad stadium, Pasto won 3-1, with a double from Darwin López and a goal from Panamanian José Bernal, to reach 23 points and remove Independiente Santa Fe from the eight, for now.
Gustavo Torres, in stoppage time, scored for Unión Magdalena, who with the defeat see their stay in the first division of Colombian soccer increasingly complicated.
Fortunately for Unión, their direct rivals in the average table continue to help them: also this Friday, Once Caldas and Jaguares tied 0-0 in Manizales and the two remain engaged in that fight.
The team led by Pedro Sarmiento, in addition, has already been eliminated from the semi-final home runs, an instance that has not been accessed since the second half of 2018.
Results of date 18 of the League
Pasto 3-1 Magdalena Union
Once Caldas 0-0 Jaguares
The rest of the date
Saturday
Pereira vs. Equity (4 pm)
National vs. Medellin (6:10 pm)
Millionaires vs. Junior (8:10 pm)
Sunday
Golden Eagles vs. Oil Alliance (4 p.m.)
Cali vs. America (6:10 pm)
Tolima vs. Santa Fe (8:20 pm)
Monday
Huila vs. Envigado (6:05 pm)
Bucaramanga vs. Boyacá Chicó (8:15 pm)
League standings
