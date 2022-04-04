Millonarios fell this Sunday at home against América de Cali, which ended its losing streak with a 3-2 losing streak in an exciting match finale, while the people from the capital ceded the leadership of the league to Atlético Nacional, who won 0-2 on their visit to Patriotas and moved to the top of the table.

Carlos Sierra was the star of the day with a double that elevated him with a goal in the 31st minute and another in the 65th minute, while Daniel Fernando Mosquera Bonilla was the architect of the third goal that consolidated the victory of the Red Devils.

Daniel Ruiz closed the gap with a goal in stoppage time after a penalty, which was followed a minute later by a goal from Tico Juan Pablo Vargas, who took advantage of a rebound in the area to score his team’s second, although it was not enough for the people of the capital to reverse the score.

America came to this day 14 of the league dragging some bad results, which led the scarlet club to remove their coach Juan Carlos Osorio, and with several casualties, among which those of the injured Iago Falque and Deinner Quiñones stand out.

new leader

The match between Patriotas Boyacá and Atlético Nacional on Saturday gave the Medellin team victory by two goals to nil, thanks to goals from Jefferson Duque, after an assist from Andrés Andrade in the 58th minute, and a success from Sebastian Gomez.

In the La Independencia stadium, Patriotas consolidated their collapse at the bottom of the table with only 12 points despite the fact that it was a very even match in terms of figures and in which the Boyacenses did not make it easy for the team Purslane. For their part, those in green consolidated themselves with this new victory at the top of the table by accumulating 30 points, becoming the leader of the Colombian league after the defeat of Millonarios.

On the other hand, Junior thrashed Alianza Petrolera, with a score of 3-1 when the referee decreed the end of the match, which was not, however, easy, since the team from Barrancabermeja presented a tough resistance. Miguel Borja, assisted by Yesus Cabrera, was in charge of opening the scoreboard at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitano in the 23rd minute of the game, and shortly after, in the 34th minute, Luis ‘Cariaco’ González increased the distance with his rival on the scoreboard.

With an assist from Nilson Castillón, González scored the second goal for Junior, who saw Alianza Petrolera close the gap in the 42nd minute with a goal from Kevin Londoño. The third goal came again from the hands of Miguel Borja for a penalty that managed to consolidate the score, although “the second half was very difficult, because Alianza Petrolera played well,” explained Cabrera, who celebrated that “the victory is important because it is a clean and jerk in good spirits for what’s to come.” In the second half, indeed, the visitors approached the local goal several times, although the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera and the lack of aim kept them from winning the scoreboard.

Results

Equity 0-0 Cali

Medellin 2-1 Envigado

Pereira 0-2 Tolima

Patriots 0-2 National

Junior 3-1 Alliance

Eagles 1-1 Jaguars

​America 3-2 Millionaires

​Santa Fe 1-0 Union

​

Monday

Cortuluá vs. Pasture 4 p.m.

Eleven Caldas vs. Bucaramanga 8 p.m.

positions

EFE

