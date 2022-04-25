This is how the League goes: Millos won the classic, but Tolima is the leader

El Millonarios beat Santa Fe this Sunday 2-1 in the capital classic on date 17 of the Colombian soccer league, thanks to an own goal by “Los Leones” with which they reduced their chances of qualifying for the semi-final home runs .

Under a tenacious downpour, Argentina’s Martin Cardetti took the field ready to get the three points they needed to not complicate their classification and began to suffer in the 21st minute with a goal by Diego Herazo from the center of the area. “The Cardinals” managed to raise the tension by equalizing Neyder Moreno in the 64th minute, but they failed to win the classic after an error by white-haired defender Franciso Meza that conceded at his own goal.

Millonarios was thus placed again at the head of the table, with 35 points, after Atlético Nacional tied with Once Caldas (which is seventh with 25 points). However, Deporte Tolima defeated Alianza Petrolera, 0-2 and is the leader.



The rest of this Sunday’s matches ended with a draw between Jaguares de Córdoba and América de Cali, while Deportivo Cali lost 0-1 against Rionegro Águilas and Envigado managed to concede two goals to Deportivo Pereira, who could only mark one.

For its part, Independiente Medellín managed to play its cards well yesterday and take a juicy three points by beating Atlético Bucaramanga 3-2, which put them fourth in the table (with 30 points), followed by Envigado (with 27 points) and Junior (with 26 points).

League Standings

Pos. Team Pts. PJ

1 Tolima 35 17

2 Millionaires 35 17

3 National 34 17

4 Medellin 30 17

5 Envigado 27 17

6 Junior 26 16

7 Eleven Caldas 25 17

8 Bucaramanga 24 17

9 Alliance 23 17

10 Equity 22 16

11 Santa Fe 22 17

12 Jaguars 21 17

13 Eagles 21 17

14 America 20 17

15 Pereira 19 17

16 Grass 18 16

17 Cortuluá 16 16

18 Patriots 16 16

19 Cali 14 17

20 Union 10 16

