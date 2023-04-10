Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the League goes: Millos closes Easter as leader; Positions table

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: Millos closes Easter as leader; Positions table


close

Millionaires vs. Medellin

Millionaires vs. Medellin

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Medellin

Matchday 12 continues this Monday, with matches in Medellín and Ibagué.

Millonarios returned to the top of the 2023-I League by beating Independiente Medellín 2-1 on the twelfth date this Saturday.

The ‘ambassador’ turned the game around after conceding a goal from defender Andrés Cadavid at minute 27. Under-20 international Óscar Cortés tied the game at minute 58 and Jader Valencia completed the comeback at minute 88, on a day marred by fans of Millionaires who threw stones at the buses in which the visiting fans were transported.

See also  Genoa, Zangrillo assures: "Maximum confidence in Blessin"

With the victory, Millonarios reached 24 points and opened a light compared to their escorts Águilas Doradas (22 points) and América de Cali (21).

Águilas, the revelation team of the tournament, beat Atlético Huila 2-1 on Friday with goals from Johan Caballero and Diego Valdés. The eleven from Cali, for their part, will visit Boyacá Chicó on Wednesday at the close of the date, in a game that was postponed to April 19.

Lucas González, DT of Eagles.

Atlético Nacional occupies the fifth box with 18 units and will face Junior from Barranquilla on Monday, who will not be able to count on their main star, the injured Juan Fernando Quintero.

Results of the date

Golden Eagles 2-1 Huila
Once Caldas 1-1 Union Magdalena
Jaguars 2-0 Envigado
Cali 0-0 Equity
Millionaires 2-1 Medellin
Pereira 1-1 Bucaramanga
Petroleum Alliance 3-1 Santa Fe
National vs. Junior (Monday, 6:10 p.m., Win Sports +)
Tolima vs. Pasto (Monday, 8:05 p.m., Win Sports +)
Boyaca Chico vs. America (April 19, 8 p.m., Win Sports +)

See also  F1 | Background: the FIA ​​knew about the Crashgate but could not intervene

League standings

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#League #Millos #closes #Easter #leader #Positions #table

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” destroys Marvel and "Frozen 2" at the box office: breaks records days after its premiere

"Super Mario Bros: The Movie" destroys Marvel and "Frozen 2" at the box office: breaks records days after its premiere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result