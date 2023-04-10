This is how the League goes: Millos closes Easter as leader; Positions table

Millonarios returned to the top of the 2023-I League by beating Independiente Medellín 2-1 on the twelfth date this Saturday.

The ‘ambassador’ turned the game around after conceding a goal from defender Andrés Cadavid at minute 27. Under-20 international Óscar Cortés tied the game at minute 58 and Jader Valencia completed the comeback at minute 88, on a day marred by fans of Millionaires who threw stones at the buses in which the visiting fans were transported.

With the victory, Millonarios reached 24 points and opened a light compared to their escorts Águilas Doradas (22 points) and América de Cali (21).

Águilas, the revelation team of the tournament, beat Atlético Huila 2-1 on Friday with goals from Johan Caballero and Diego Valdés. The eleven from Cali, for their part, will visit Boyacá Chicó on Wednesday at the close of the date, in a game that was postponed to April 19.

Lucas González, DT of Eagles.

Atlético Nacional occupies the fifth box with 18 units and will face Junior from Barranquilla on Monday, who will not be able to count on their main star, the injured Juan Fernando Quintero.

Results of the date

Golden Eagles 2-1 Huila

Once Caldas 1-1 Union Magdalena

Jaguars 2-0 Envigado

Cali 0-0 Equity

Millionaires 2-1 Medellin

Pereira 1-1 Bucaramanga

Petroleum Alliance 3-1 Santa Fe

National vs. Junior (Monday, 6:10 p.m., Win Sports +)

Tolima vs. Pasto (Monday, 8:05 p.m., Win Sports +)

Boyaca Chico vs. America (April 19, 8 p.m., Win Sports +)

League standings

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news