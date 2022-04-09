This is how the League goes: Millionaires regains the lead and is virtually classified

The 15th date of the League kicked off this Friday with the victory of Millonarios 2-1 over La Equdiad, at the El Campín stadium.

David Mackalister Silva was the star of the match with two goals. The blue team reached 32 points, it is partial leader, waiting for the complement of the date.

La Equidad, who discounted through Pablo Sabbag, has 19 points and is out of eight.

Millonarios is virtually classified for the semi-finals of the League, with five rounds to go.

Results

Millionaires 2-1 Equity

Saturday

Tolima vs. Equity (4:05 pm)

Magdalena vs. Patriots (6:10 p.m.)

Cali vs. Junior (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday

Envigado vs. Santa Fe 3 p.m.

National vs. America 5:30 p.m.

alliance vs. Medellin 7:35 p.m.

Monday

Jaguars vs. Eleven Caldes 5:30 pm

grass vs. Pereira (7:40 p.m.)

Tuesday

Bucaramanga vs. Cortuluá 7:40 pm

positions

Pos TEAM PT PJ

1 Millionaires 32 15

2 Athletic National 30 14

3 Sports Tolima 29 14

4 Independent Medellin 25 14

5 Junior 22 14

6 Independent Santa Fe 22 14

7 Eleven Caldas 21 14

8 Atletico Bucaramanga 21 14

9 Envigado 20 14

10 Oil Alliance 19 14

11 Equity 19 15

12 America of Cali 18 14

13 Cordoba Jaguars 17 14

14 Cortuluá 16 14

15 Deportivo Pereira 15 14

16 Golden Eagles 15 14

17 Sports Grass 14 14

18 Boyaca Patriots 12 14

19 Deportivo Cali 12 14

20 Magdalena Union 9 14

SPORTS