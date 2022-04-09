Saturday, April 9, 2022
This is how the League goes: Millionaires regains the lead and is virtually classified

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in Sports
millionaires

millionaires vs. Equity.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / TIME

millionaires vs. Equity.

The 15th day of Colombian soccer started.

The 15th date of the League kicked off this Friday with the victory of Millonarios 2-1 over La Equdiad, at the El Campín stadium.

David Mackalister Silva was the star of the match with two goals. The blue team reached 32 points, it is partial leader, waiting for the complement of the date.

La Equidad, who discounted through Pablo Sabbag, has 19 points and is out of eight.

Millonarios is virtually classified for the semi-finals of the League, with five rounds to go.

Results

Millionaires 2-1 Equity

Saturday
Tolima vs. Equity (4:05 pm)
Magdalena vs. Patriots (6:10 p.m.)
Cali vs. Junior (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday
Envigado vs. Santa Fe 3 p.m.
National vs. America 5:30 p.m.
alliance vs. Medellin 7:35 p.m.

Monday
Jaguars vs. Eleven Caldes 5:30 pm
grass vs. Pereira (7:40 p.m.)

Tuesday
Bucaramanga vs. Cortuluá 7:40 pm

positions

Pos TEAM PT PJ
1 Millionaires 32 15
2 Athletic National 30 14
3 Sports Tolima 29 14
4 Independent Medellin 25 14
5 Junior 22 14
6 Independent Santa Fe 22 14
7 Eleven Caldas 21 14
8 Atletico Bucaramanga 21 14
9 Envigado 20 14
10 Oil Alliance 19 14
11 Equity 19 15
12 America of Cali 18 14
13 Cordoba Jaguars 17 14
14 Cortuluá 16 14
15 Deportivo Pereira 15 14
16 Golden Eagles 15 14
17 Sports Grass 14 14
18 Boyaca Patriots 12 14
19 Deportivo Cali 12 14
20 Magdalena Union 9 14

SPORTS

