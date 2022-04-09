This is how the League goes: Millionaires regains the lead and is virtually classified

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
millionaires vs. Equity.
Nestor Gomez / TIME
millionaires vs. Equity.
The 15th day of Colombian soccer started.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 09, 2022, 12:31 AM
The 15th date of the League kicked off this Friday with the victory of Millonarios 2-1 over La Equdiad, at the El Campín stadium.
David Mackalister Silva was the star of the match with two goals. The blue team reached 32 points, it is partial leader, waiting for the complement of the date.
La Equidad, who discounted through Pablo Sabbag, has 19 points and is out of eight.
Millonarios is virtually classified for the semi-finals of the League, with five rounds to go.
Results
Millionaires 2-1 Equity
Saturday
Tolima vs. Equity (4:05 pm)
Magdalena vs. Patriots (6:10 p.m.)
Cali vs. Junior (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday
Envigado vs. Santa Fe 3 p.m.
National vs. America 5:30 p.m.
alliance vs. Medellin 7:35 p.m.
Monday
Jaguars vs. Eleven Caldes 5:30 pm
grass vs. Pereira (7:40 p.m.)
Tuesday
Bucaramanga vs. Cortuluá 7:40 pm
positions
Pos TEAM PT PJ
1 Millionaires 32 15
2 Athletic National 30 14
3 Sports Tolima 29 14
4 Independent Medellin 25 14
5 Junior 22 14
6 Independent Santa Fe 22 14
7 Eleven Caldas 21 14
8 Atletico Bucaramanga 21 14
9 Envigado 20 14
10 Oil Alliance 19 14
11 Equity 19 15
12 America of Cali 18 14
13 Cordoba Jaguars 17 14
14 Cortuluá 16 14
15 Deportivo Pereira 15 14
16 Golden Eagles 15 14
17 Sports Grass 14 14
18 Boyaca Patriots 12 14
19 Deportivo Cali 12 14
20 Magdalena Union 9 14
SPORTS
April 09, 2022, 12:31 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#League #Millionaires #regains #lead #virtually #classified
Leave a Reply