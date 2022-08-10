Once Caldas Y sporty grass They achieved victories this Sunday that ratified them among the top eight in the League and brought them closer to the leader of the championship, Millonarios.

In the Libertad stadium, Pasto defeated Bucaramanga 1-0, recovered from the loss of two straight losses against Unión Magdalena and Nacional and climbed to third place in the table. Mariano Vásquez, from a penalty, scored the winning goal.

On the other hand, Once Caldas made Junior from Barranquilla’s birthday bitter, by beating him 1-2 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. Ayron del Valle put Eleven ahead, from a penalty. Fabián Sambueza tied the game and Marlon Piedrahíta, from a free kick and in stoppage time, scored the winning goal.

Santa Fe also reacted, getting into the top eight with its 0-1 win against Pereira, with Andrey Estupiñán scoring.

Union resists relegation and is close to the top

Magdalena Union achieved a key victory on Saturday at the Parque Estadio Sur, where they beat Envigado 1-2. The samarium team is second behind millionaires, which thrashed Deportivo Cali 4-2.

The team led by Claudio Rodríguez and David Ferreira won with goals from Argentina’s Diego Chávez and James Sánchez. The Envigado discount was obtained by the Venezuelan Jesús Hernández.

For its part, Atlético Nacional reacted and achieved its second consecutive victory, beating Alianza Petrolera 0-2 in Barrancabermeja.

On Friday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, DIM tied 1-1 against La Equidad, in a game that was played in the middle of a heavy downpour and that had to be interrupted in the second half by an electrical storm.

At minute 8, Miguel Monsalve He opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Diber Cambindo from the left sector. The young Medellín player scored his second goal as a professional, the first at Atanasio and the first for the League.

In the complementary stage, the rain increased and the lightning also increased. He made the referee stop the match at minute 4. After a half hour break, referee Nolberto Ararat decided to resume the match.

The game between Medellín and La Equidad was played in the middle of the rain. See also LIVE Beijing: Guignard-Fabbri in dance. Women's descent: the last test Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

After the break, La Equidad came out to attack with greater determination, while the DIM waited and tried to group themselves better in attack. At minute 10, Pablo Sabbag with a header tied the match. Four minutes later, the La Equidad striker scored the second goal, but his shot went wide.

Patriotas obtained a key victory in the fight not to descend

in Tunisia, Patriotas overwhelmed Cortuluá in the first stage and, with the 3-0 at the La Independencia stadium, they cut ground in the relegation table, although, if the League ended today, they would return to the second division.

Patriotas celebrates the victory against Cortuluá. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The people of Boyacá still do not have their coach, José ‘Cheché’ Hernández, who is recovering from a health problem in Bogotá.

However, Patriotas played their best game of the semester, which they began to solve after six minutes, with a goal by Iván Rivas.

Then, at minute 22, José Luis Moreno scored the second goal, after a brilliant individual play by José Ramírez, who made an eight with a cue before launching the cross. At 35, José Eduardo Andrade scored the third goal.

Results of the sixth date of the League

Medellin 1-1 Equity

Patriots 3-0 Cortuluá

Envigado 1-2 Union Magdalena

Tolima 2-2 Jaguars

Oil Alliance 0-2 National

Millionaires 4-2 Cali

Grass 1-0 Bucaramanga

Junior 1-2 Eleven Caldas

Pereira 0-1 Santa Fe

America 2-0 Golden Eagles

League standings

1. Millionaires – 14 pts

2 Magdalena Union – 13

3. Eleven Caldas- 12

4. Grass – 10

5. Santa Fe – 9

6. Junior – 8

7. National Athletic – 8

8. Jaguars – 8

9. Patriots – 7

10. Medellin – 7

11. Oil Alliance – 7

12. Fairness – 7

13. America of Cali – 6

14. Tolima – 6

15. Pereira – 6

16. Golden Eagles – 5

17. Envigado – 5

18. Cortulua – 5

19. Bucaramanga – 420. Deportivo Cali – 1

