This is how the League goes: Millionaires and Eagles, head to head, positions

Huíla vs. millionaires.
This is how day 13 of Colombian football goes.
Date 13 of the League is played and Millionaires and Eagles They are in command of the standings, after their results this Tuesday.
Millionaires came to Neiva emboldened. With a victorious march, with leadership, and an increasingly oiled game. But against Atlético Huila, on date 13 of the League, he did not find comfort. It was not the superior Millionaires nor the imposing one. They faced a tough rival and they did sweat to get a 1-1 draw, which in any case allows them to keep getting closer to their early classification, already at 25 points.
América fell on date 13 of Liga Betplay I-2023 against Águilas Doradas; goals from Kevin Castaño, Jesús Rivas and Diego Valdés sealed the Antioquia victory, which with this result remains at the top of the table along with Millonarios.
La Equidad added three important points to start leaving the bottom of the table. And it is that this Tuesday, Alexis García’s team thrashed Once Caldas 4-1 at the Techo stadium in Bogotá.
Results
Equity 4-1 Once Caldas
Huila 1-1 Millionaires
America 1-3 Eagles
Wednesday
Union vs. Pereira 3:30 p.m.
Medellin vs. Cali 8 p.m.
positions
SPORTS
