This is how the League goes: Medellín saved a point in Montería and rose to first place

Independiente Medellín drew a valuable draw at the Jaraguay stadium this Saturday against Jaguares and became the partial leader of the League. The goals of the game were from Yilber Arboleda and Edwuin Cetré.

In the first half, Jaguares went ahead on the scoreboard around minute 14, when Arboleda received a ball from Jairo Molina and unleashed a powerful shot that was impossible for José Luis Chunga to save.

A great goal from Cetré, who finished off the ball without stopping after taking a corner kick, allowed Medellín to tie the game at 73 minutes.

The date had begun on Friday with the victory of Boyacá Chicó against Envigado, 1-0, with a goal by Wílmar Cruz. The result complicates the permanence of the oranges in A. Later, Tolima and Bucaramanga tied without goals.

On Saturday, Santa Fe defeated Junior 1-0 and América, 2-3, Alianza Petrolera, two results that tighten the fight to go to international tournaments by way of reclassification.

Results of the ninth date

Boyaca Chico 0-1 Envigado

Tolima 0-0 Bucaramanga

Jaguars 1-1 Medellin

Santa Fe 1-0 Junior

Oil Alliance 2-3 America

National vs. Pereira (Sunday, 4 pm)

Golden Eagles vs. Millionaires (Sunday, 6:10 pm)

Cali vs. Pasture (Sunday, 8:20 pm)

Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad (Monday, 6:10 pm)

Once Caldas vs. Huila (Monday, 8:20 p.m.)

League standings

