This is how the League goes: Medellín saved a point in Montería and rose to first place

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jaguars vs. Medellin
Jaguars vs. Medellin
The tip could change again if Águilas Doradas defeat Millonarios this Sunday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Independiente Medellín drew a valuable draw at the Jaraguay stadium this Saturday against Jaguares and became the partial leader of the League. The goals of the game were from Yilber Arboleda and Edwuin Cetré.
In the first half, Jaguares went ahead on the scoreboard around minute 14, when Arboleda received a ball from Jairo Molina and unleashed a powerful shot that was impossible for José Luis Chunga to save.
A great goal from Cetré, who finished off the ball without stopping after taking a corner kick, allowed Medellín to tie the game at 73 minutes.
The date had begun on Friday with the victory of Boyacá Chicó against Envigado, 1-0, with a goal by Wílmar Cruz. The result complicates the permanence of the oranges in A. Later, Tolima and Bucaramanga tied without goals.
On Saturday, Santa Fe defeated Junior 1-0 and América, 2-3, Alianza Petrolera, two results that tighten the fight to go to international tournaments by way of reclassification.
Results of the ninth date
Boyaca Chico 0-1 Envigado
Tolima 0-0 Bucaramanga
Jaguars 1-1 Medellin
Santa Fe 1-0 Junior
Oil Alliance 2-3 America
National vs. Pereira (Sunday, 4 pm)
Golden Eagles vs. Millionaires (Sunday, 6:10 pm)
Cali vs. Pasture (Sunday, 8:20 pm)
Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad (Monday, 6:10 pm)
Once Caldas vs. Huila (Monday, 8:20 p.m.)
League standings
SPORTS
With Soccerred
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#League #Medellín #saved #point #Montería #rose #place
Leave a Reply