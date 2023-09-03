Sunday, September 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the League goes: Medellín saved a point in Montería and rose to first place

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: Medellín saved a point in Montería and rose to first place

Close


Close

Jaguars vs. Medellin

Jaguars vs. Medellin

Jaguars vs. Medellin

The tip could change again if Águilas Doradas defeat Millonarios this Sunday.

Independiente Medellín drew a valuable draw at the Jaraguay stadium this Saturday against Jaguares and became the partial leader of the League. The goals of the game were from Yilber Arboleda and Edwuin Cetré.

See also  This is how the League goes: there are already three classified for the semifinals

In the first half, Jaguares went ahead on the scoreboard around minute 14, when Arboleda received a ball from Jairo Molina and unleashed a powerful shot that was impossible for José Luis Chunga to save.

A great goal from Cetré, who finished off the ball without stopping after taking a corner kick, allowed Medellín to tie the game at 73 minutes.

The date had begun on Friday with the victory of Boyacá Chicó against Envigado, 1-0, with a goal by Wílmar Cruz. The result complicates the permanence of the oranges in A. Later, Tolima and Bucaramanga tied without goals.

On Saturday, Santa Fe defeated Junior 1-0 and América, 2-3, Alianza Petrolera, two results that tighten the fight to go to international tournaments by way of reclassification.

Results of the ninth date

Boyaca Chico 0-1 Envigado
Tolima 0-0 Bucaramanga
Jaguars 1-1 Medellin
Santa Fe 1-0 Junior
Oil Alliance 2-3 America
National vs. Pereira (Sunday, 4 pm)
Golden Eagles vs. Millionaires (Sunday, 6:10 pm)
Cali vs. Pasture (Sunday, 8:20 pm)
Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad (Monday, 6:10 pm)
Once Caldas vs. Huila (Monday, 8:20 p.m.)

See also  Santa Fe vs. Pereira, LIVE: follow minute by minute

League standings

SPORTS
With Soccerred

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#League #Medellín #saved #point #Montería #rose #place

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
2023 Business Trends: Has AI Knocked VR Out Of The Conversation?

2023 Business Trends: Has AI Knocked VR Out Of The Conversation?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result