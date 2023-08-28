A goal after 5 minutes from midfielder Daniel Cataño gave Millonarios a 1-0 win over Atlético Nacional this Sunday on the eighth round of the Colombian league, led by Independiente Medellín with 14 points.

The game was loaded with curiosity because it brought together the two finalists of the Apertura tournament, and again it was favorable to the Albiazul team from Bogotá.

Despite the defeat, Atlético Nacional remained with 14 points in the shadow of its backyard rival, Independiente Medellín, which leads with the same income. Already Millonarios settled in fourth place with the same 12 points as the third classified, Águilas Doradas.

With more desire than with football, Atlético Nacional tried to equalize. The situation worsened for the Verdes de Medellín because before the end of the first half they lost defender Felipe Aguirre by expulsion for attacking a rival.

Carlos Bacca’s 300 goals

On Saturday, the scorer Carlos Bacca contributed a double to Júnior de Barranquilla for the away victory by 0-2 over Envigado, the bottom of the Colombian League with just two points out of twenty-one possible. Junior linked his second victory and with 10 points he is tenth in the tournament and Bacca reached 300 goals as a professional.

Also on Saturday, Unión Magdalena got rid of Alianza Petrolera with a 2-0 that elevated it to ninth place in the standings. La Equidad couldn’t make their yard respected and despite trying time and time again they couldn’t get past a 0-0 tie with a Deportes Tolima applied in defense and without showing much in attack. The match between Deportivo Pereira and Águilas Doradas was postponed.

Results of the eighth date of the League

Envigado 1-2 Junior

Magdalena Union 2-0 Petroleum Alliance

Equity 0-0 Tolima

Millionaires 1-0 National

America 2-0 Santa Fe

Huila 0-0 Jaguars

Medellin vs. Boyacá Chicó (Monday, 6:15 p.m., Win Sports +)

Bucaramanga vs. Cali (Monday, 8:30 p.m., Win Sports +)

grass vs. Once Caldas (Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., Win Sports)

Pereira vs. Golden Eagles (postponed)

League standings

drop table

